As war looms over Lebanon, refugees wonder how they will survive

Syrians and Sudanese nationals are trapped between war raging in their own countries and a war looming over Lebanon.

Beirut, Lebanon – In 2014, the Syrian regime fired a missile that struck Alaa’s apartment building in Aleppo, Syria. Thirteen-year-old Alaa and his family – mother, father and two sisters – survived the blast and fled to Lebanon.

Today, Alaa is a hairdresser in Beirut and worries about having to go through another war as tensions rise between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel.

“A war would affect everyone here: Lebanese and Syrian,” Alaa told Al Jazeera outside a barbershop in Hamra, a bustling neighbourhood in West Beirut. “If it happens, it happens. I live day by day.”

Alaa is one of millions of refugees and migrants who have found a haven in Lebanon, far from their war-torn homelands. Most keep a low profile and try to eke out a meagre living.

Several Syrian and Sudanese nationals told Al Jazeera they are aware that Lebanon could soon be the theatre of a wider conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

But while many seem resigned about the future. others worry that, as refugees, they will have fewer opportunities to find safety compared with Lebanese nationals and migrant workers from other countries.

“I wouldn’t return to Syria [where there is still conflict] if a big war happened here,” Alaa told Al Jazeera. “I would first try to go to the mountains, where my parents are.”

‘Nobody to rely on’

Regional tensions escalated after Israel assassinated senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shakr on July 30 in Dahiya, a bustling residential neighbourhood in Beirut.

Hours later, Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s capital Tehran, where he was attending President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

Israel neither denied nor claimed responsibility for the assassinations, but United States officials and Iran said Israel was behind the attacks.

The assassinations cast a dark cloud over Lebanon and its inhabitants, including the Syrians and Sudanese nationals seeking refuge there. Since then, Israel has stepped up airstrikes on southern Lebanon, leading to a spike in civilian causalities.

Most recently, on August 17, an Israeli airstrike killed ten Syrians and injured a Sudanese citizen in Nabatiyeh, a town in south Lebanon.

Bakhri Yousef, a 28-year-old Sudanese national, worries that the war may soon reach Beirut. Since 2017, he has worked as a cleaner so he can send his family a couple of hundred dollars a month via an informal money transfer system. They need this money to survive, he says, and it is the only reason he stays in Lebanon.

His family lives precariously in el-Obeid, Sudan, a city controlled by the Sudanese army but under siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary as the two sides engage in a war to control the country.

“If the situation got really bad here, then I would rather go home,” Bakhri said. “Here in Lebanon, I have nobody to rely on. But in Sudan, I can rely on my family and they can rely on me.”

Shared enemy

Most Syrians who spoke to Al Jazeera said they would not return to their country even if Lebanon spirals into conflict.

Many are afraid of being conscripted into the Syrian army to fight on the front lines of a civil war that erupted in 2012, after the government violently suppressed peaceful protests.

While the world’s attention has moved on from Syria, that has not made it safer. Many Syrians say they are wanted by the regime for their real or perceived opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.

Mohamad, 33, who owns a small laundromat in Beirut, told Al Jazeera he cannot imagine leaving Lebanon after rebuilding his life here.

In fact, he said, he is one of many Syrians who would consider fighting against Israel before returning to Syria.

“If Israel invades, I’m telling you that many Syrians in Lebanon would pick up arms and fight against them,” Mohamad said. “We would prefer fighting against Israel than returning home to fight against our people.”

In addition, Mohamad said he believes the mounting racism Syrians face in Lebanon would grind to a halt if a war broke out.

Everybody, he says, would know Israel will not discriminate between who it kills.

“There won’t be any racism like there is now. Israel is the enemy of the Lebanese and the enemy of Syrians. We have the same enemy … and that’s why everyone feels that now is the time for us to support each other and stick together,” he said.

Fleeing

But Lebanon is not the ideal situation for many Syrians who see their only chance as trying to get to Europe, Mohamad added.

With Lebanon already experiencing a significant economic crisis in addition to the threat of war, thousands of Syrians are entering Syria informally and paying smugglers to whisk them to Turkey.

From there, Mohamad said, Syrians pay smugglers to take them to Greece or Cyprus.

“From even a week ago, so many Syrians that I knew have returned to Syria to try and reach Turkey. They want to reach Europe,” he told Al Jazeera.

Sayed Ibrahim Ahmad, a man who runs the Sudanese club in Beirut, said he fears being trapped in Lebanon if Israel begins bombing the entire country.

He said that Lebanese nationals can try and escape to Syria or Jordan, but refugees and migrants from Sudan and other countries will have little means to flee and he believes trying to flee to Europe is too dangerous.

“Most of the people that try to go to Europe either are pulled back to Lebanon or drown,” he told Al Jazeera.

Ahmad, who first came to Lebanon in 2000 to work as a chef, has lived most of his adult life in Beirut. He supports his four children and wife in Sudan and simply cannot imagine dying in a place so far away from his family and home.

“Whether in Lebanon or Sudan, I’ll be trapped in a war,” he said. “But if I’m to die, then I would prefer to die in my country.”