US, Qatar and Egypt say mediators will work to finalise Gaza ceasefire deal

Mediators announce a ‘bridging proposal’ that would set the path for regional de-escalation and ending the war.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have issued a joint statement saying the mediators have put forward a “bridging proposal” that would allow the “swift” implementation of a deal that would end the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli captives.

The three countries said on Friday that ceasefire negotiations in Doha were “serious and constructive”.

The current round of talks started on Thursday amid growing fears of a regional war after Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut and Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

Friday’s statement echoed previous remarks by the mediators rejecting any delays in implementing an agreement to reach a ceasefire and release the captives.

“The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalation of regional tensions,” the three countries said on Friday.

The announcement did not provide details about the latest proposal, but it said it builds on a deal presented by US President Joe Biden in May.

The US-backed plan would see a multiphased effort to end the war, starting with a six-week pause in fighting that would enable the release of some Israeli captives held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

In the second phase, there would be a permanent end to the fighting and the release of all remaining Israeli captives. The final part of the agreement would include the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the Israeli war.

“Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreements, extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees,” the mediators’ joint statement said.

Hamas has said it would only agree to a deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a “serious” prisoner exchange.

For its part, Israel has not articulated a clear vision for ending the war. While some Israeli officials have said they back the proposed ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that the war will go on until his country achieves “total victory”.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday that the talks in Doha had a “promising” start. “This is vital work. The remaining obstacles can be overcome, and we must bring this process to a close,” he told reporters.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said on Wednesday that the mediators “are resolute in their commitment to move forward in their endeavors to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”.