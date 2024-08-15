Climate activists protest at four German airports, halting traffic

Interior minister says action was ‘dangerous and stupid’, warns of tougher penalties for airport intruders.

Climate activists glued themselves to the tarmac of four airports in Germany, briefly bringing traffic to a halt at two of them before being arrested.

Activist group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) said eight people had “entered the taxiways” of Cologne Bonn, Nuremberg, Berlin and Stuttgart airports on Thursday, unfurling banners reading “Oil kills” and sticking themselves to “the asphalt”.

The group is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement guaranteeing a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The activists did not enter the main runways but disrupted flights for about two hours at Nuremberg and Cologne Bonn owing to police operations. Two activists had attached themselves to the ground at each airport.

At Berlin and Stuttgart, four activists who had stuck themselves to the ground were quickly removed by police and air operations were not affected.

Police confirmed that all eight activists involved in the protests were arrested.

Interior minister Nancy Faeser condemned the action. “These criminal actions are dangerous and stupid. The rioters are not only risking their own lives, but are also endangering others,” she posted on X on Thursday.

She pointed to legislation approved by the German cabinet last month that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by politicians, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation or enable someone else to. Currently, intruders only receive a fine.

Last Generation is known for mounting eye-catching protests, from throwing mashed potatoes at paintings in museums to gluing themselves onto busy roads.

In July, activists from the group halted traffic for two hours during the busy summer holiday season by gluing themselves to the tarmac at Germany’s busiest airport, Frankfurt.