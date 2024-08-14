WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency

Officials say a new fast-spreading variant has been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert, due to a new variant of the mpox viral disease in Africa.

The WHO on Wednesday said mpox cases have been found in 13 African countries and its new form is spreading. It is the second time in two years the organisation has issued the alert for the disease.

It comes after an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has spread to neighbouring countries.

“Today, the emergency committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Tedros told a news conference.

“This is something that should concern us all,” he said.

“WHO is committed in the days and weeks ahead to coordinate the global response, working closely with each of the affected countries, and leveraging our on-the-ground presence, to prevent transmission, treat those infected, and save lives,” Tedros added.

The PHEIC declaration can accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and co-operation to contain a disease. It triggers emergency responses in countries worldwide under the legally binding International Health Regulations.

Mpox can spread through close contact between individuals. While usually mild, it can be fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

The DRC outbreak began with a strain known as clade I, but a new variant clade Ib appears to be spreading more easily.

The strain has so far been detected in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

Earlier this week, Africa’s top public health body declared an mpox emergency for the continent after warning that the viral infection was spreading at an alarming rate.

More than 17,000 suspected mpox cases and 517 deaths have been reported on the African continent so far this year, a 160 percent increase in cases compared to the same period last year, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Second alert in two years

A different form of the mpox virus – clade IIb – spread globally in 2022, largely through sexual contact among men who have sex with men.

The WHO declared a public health emergency which lasted from July 2022 to May 2023. The outbreak, which has now largely subsided, caused some 140 deaths out of around 90,000 cases.

Amid the most recent outbreak, the Red Cross has said it was scaling up preparedness measures across Africa, particularly in the eastern DRC.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies voiced “profound concern” over the spread of the virus.

The organisation vowed to “play a crucial role in containing the spread of the disease, even in the hard-to-reach areas where the need is the greatest”.