European leaders call for restraint as Middle East simmers

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have called on Iran and its allies to refrain from anticipated attacks on Israel in retaliation for the recent killings of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

The leaders of the three European states issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “de-escalation and regional stability” in the Middle East and an urgent ceasefire.

Global concern that the war in Gaza will escalate into an all-out regional conflict multiplied after the assassinations of the two Iran-aligned figures last month.

Despite the increasingly urgent calls for restraint, both sides continue to issue threats as Israel’s bombardment of Gaza persists. Meanwhile, low-level hostilities across the Israel-Lebanon border continue.

“We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” read the statement, which was signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The trio also endorsed the latest push by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to broker an agreement to resolve the 10-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released,” the statement continued. “The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.”

Iran is expected to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel, which it blames for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The armed Lebanese group Hezbollah has also promised retribution after Israel said it killed its senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Iran and Hezbollah maintain they are not seeking an all-out war but they remain ready should it break out.

The Israeli military command is also understood to be wary of open conflict as it continues its war in Gaza and the fight against Hamas. However, the country’s hardline political leaders appear eager to maintain bullish rhetoric and are pushing for increased military action.

Hezbollah said an Israeli air strike on Sunday killed two of its fighters. The Lebanese group reportedly fired 30 rockets into northern Israel on Monday.

The US on Sunday also ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area amid growing concerns about rising conflict in the region. It first announced the deployment of additional resources there last week, including an aircraft carrier.

The European statement followed a similar message by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar when they endorsed a three-phase framework to demand an Israel withdrawal from Gaza, a return of captives held in Gaza to their families and the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian aid.

At the same time, alongside the US, all three European countries continue to ship weapons to Israel. However, it is reported that the new government in the UK has effectively suspended new export licences as it conducts a review.