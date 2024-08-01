Extensive Russia-US prisoner swap under way: Sources

The deal taking place in Turkey includes 24 adults and two children, security sources say.

An extensive prisoner swap believed to be carried out between Russia and the United States and its Western allies is taking place in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, according to security sources.

The deal involves seven different countries and includes 24 adults and two children, the sources told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan are part of the deal, which is one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

“A [prisoner] exchange operation will take place today under the coordination of our organisation,” the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) said in a statement.

“Our organisation has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period.”

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested in 2023 and charged with spying. Whelan was detained in 2022 and subsequently sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges, as well. The US has deemed both prisoners “wrongfully detained”.

The Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that a Russian military plane, believed to be linked to the prisoner swap, had landed in Ankara.

More to come…