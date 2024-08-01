Evan Gershkovich among 26 freed in major Russia-West prisoner exchange

The deal taking place in Turkey includes 24 adults and two children and involves seven countries, security sources say.

Russia has freed Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan as part of an extensive prisoner swap between Moscow and the West, the Turkish government has said.

The Wall Street Journal also confirmed that Gershkovich was handed to United States authorities in Ankara on Thursday.

The deal, which was mediated by Turkey, involves seven different countries and includes 24 adults and two children, sources had told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

“A [prisoner] exchange operation will take place today under the coordination of our organisation,” the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) said earlier in a statement.

“Our organisation has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period.”

According to Turkish officials, 10 prisoners – including two children – are being transferred to Russia while 13 are being transferred to Germany and three to the US.

“This is a very extensive and complicated prisoner swap as many countries are involved and the number is large,” said Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul. “That’s why it has been dealt [with] very delicately and carefully so far.”

The swap is also believed to include Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who worked as an editor for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), before she was arrested in Russia last year.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based watchdog, welcomed report of the the journalists’ release.

“Evan and Alsu have been apart from their families for far too long,” CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement. “They were detained and sentenced on spurious charges intended to punish them for their journalism and stifle independent reporting.”

Gershkovich was arrested in 2023 and sentenced to 16 years in jail last month on spying charges. Whelan was detained in 2020 on espionage charges, as well. The US has deemed both prisoners “wrongfully detained”.

The Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that a Russian military plane, believed to be linked to the prisoner swap, had landed in Ankara.

A previous prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow took place in December 2022 when American basketball player Brittney Griner returned to the US after serving 10 months in a Russian prison. She was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport earlier that year and she later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs. Griner said she made an “honest mistake” and had not meant to break the law.

Relations between the US and Russia have remained tense especially following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then the US and its allies have imposed sanctions on thousands of Russian targets, but Russia’s export-focused $2.2-trillion economy has proved more resilient than either Moscow or the West anticipated.