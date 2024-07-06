World leaders congratulate Iran’s Pezeshkian on presidential election win

Masoud Pezeshkian, who has pledged to open Iran to the world, decisively won a run-off and will become the country’s ninth elected president.

The sole moderate candidate in the race received 53.7 percent of the votes, or 16.3m of the more than 30 million ballots cast. His rival Saeed Jalili got 44.3 percent, or 13.5m.

On Saturday, Pezeshkian acknowledged “the difficult path ahead”, but extended a hand to all Iranians. “I extend my hand towards you and swear on my honour that I will not leave you alone on this path. Don’t leave me alone.”

World leaders congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory.

Russia

President Vladimir Putin congratulated Pezeshkian and said he hoped it would contribute to Russia-Iran relations.

“I hope that your tenure as president will contribute to a reinforcement of constructive bilateral cooperation between our friendly peoples,” Putin said.

Before the election, Putin met with the interim Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Russia and Iran have been negotiating a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement, according to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia

King Salman and the crown prince congratulated Pezeshkian, state news agency SPA reported.

“I affirm my keenness on developing and deepening the relations between our countries and people and serve our mutual interests,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations in a China-brokered deal after years of tensions. They have since increased regular contact in an effort to bolster relations.

Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Pezeshkian’s electoral success and said Azerbaijan placed “great importance” on relations with Iran.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will ensure further strengthening of the traditional friendly relations and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in line with the interests of our peoples and countries,” Aliyev said, as he invited Pezeshkian to visit.

Iran’s election was scheduled for 2025 but was held early after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of the Iranian-Azerbaijan border on May 19 after a meeting with Aliyev to inaugurate a joint dam project.

Venezuela

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil congratulated Iran for its “commitment demonstrated to democracy” during the two rounds of the presidential vote.

“Venezuela expresses its conviction that the decision made by the Iranian people will contribute to the prosperity of this nation, as well as its consolidation as an emerging power in the nascent multipolar world,” Gil’s statement read.

Pezeshkian will have the “absolute support” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government with the aim of expanding relations and continuing to defeat “the hegemonic pretensions that threaten multilateralism and world peace”.

Iran and Venezuela are close allies, and signed a 20-year strategic cooperation plan in 2022 during a Maduro visit to Tehran.

China

In his message to Pezeshkian, President Xi Jinping said: “I attach great importance to the development of China-Iran relations and am willing to work with the President to lead the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership towards deeper advancement”.

The two countries “have a long history of friendly exchanges, and bilateral relations have maintained healthy and stable development … for over half a century,” Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“Faced with complex regional and international situations, China and Iran have always supported each other, worked together and continued to consolidate strategic mutual trust,” he added.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked “forward to working closely” with Pezeshkian “to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region”.

Iraq

President Abdul Latif Rashid congratulated both Iran and the president-elect, “wishing him success in his official duties and in fulfilling the ambitions and aspirations of the Iranian people”.

In a post on X, he said: “We affirm our keenness to strengthen relations between Iraq and Iran in a way that serves the interests of the two neighboring countries and peoples.”

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he looked forward to working closely with Pezeshkian, and promoting peace and stability in the region.

“As neighboring countries, Pakistan & Iran enjoy a close & historic relationship. We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation,” he wrote on X.

Kuwait

In his congratulatory message, Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah wished Pezeshkian a long and healthy life and “more prosperity and development for the Islamic Republic”.

Syria

President Bashar al-Assad said Iran was “one of the most important countries with which we are keen to ensure that the relationship is at its peak”.

“This relationship is based on roots established through decades of mutual respect, common understanding and firm principles to which Syria and Iran have always adhered.

“We will work with you to boost the Syrian-Iranian strategic relationship and open new promising horizons for bilateral cooperation as resistance will remain the common approach that we follow in order to preserve the pride of our countries and defend the interests of their peoples,” al-Assad added.

Qatar

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated Pezeshkian and wished him success and the further development and prosperity of joint relations.

Belarus

President Aleksandr Lukashenko referred to Pezeshkian’s win as “an unconditional victory of the Iranian people”.

“The voting results confirm your high political authority and testify to the public support for the course of the country’s leadership in defending the national interests of Iran, creating prospects for its citizens and cooperation with the countries of your region,” Belta news agency cited Lukashenko as saying.

“The dialogue between Minsk and Tehran at all levels is steadily expanding. I am convinced that in the near future we will be able to implement all the agreements reached, including those on raising the level of the Belarusian-Iranian relations to a strategic partnership”.