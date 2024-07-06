Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 862

NATO allies at their summit in Washington, DC, next week will unveil a “bridge to membership” plan for Ukraine and announce steps to bolster Kyiv’s air defences, a senior US official said.

Mihail Popsoi, the foreign minister of Moldova, a former Soviet Republic, said his government reserved the right to order further expulsions of Russian diplomats if Moscow engaged in new activities harmful to the country’s interests. Moldova’s relations with Russia have deteriorated as President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and led a drive to join the European Union.