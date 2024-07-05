World leaders congratulate Starmer after stunning election win

‘Let’s get to it, my friend’: Canada’s Trudeau urges Starmer to work together to build ‘progressive, fair future’.

Keir Starmer will be Britain’s new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour Party swept to a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

At a triumphant party rally in central London on Friday, Starmer, 61, told cheering activists that “change begins here” and promised a “decade of national renewal”, putting “country first, party second”.

Here are reactions to his historic win from around the world:

French President Emmanuel Macron

“Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI,” Macron posted on X.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris

“Keir Starmer has brought the Labour Party a comprehensive victory … The relationship between Ireland and the UK is deeply consequential for all people across these islands,” Harris said in a statement. “I look forward to early engagement with the incoming Prime Minister.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order. I wish the incoming government every success both in domestic affairs and in solidifying the UK’s leadership on the world stage. I look forward to working closely together on strengthening the Ukraine-UK partnership and restoring international peace and security,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

He also thanked outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his government’s “steadfast support”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

“I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security,” von der Leyen posted on X.

European Council President Charles Michel

“The European Union and the UK are crucial partners, co-operating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK,” Michel said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

“We have a strong relationship between our two countries, but in Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner and so many others who I am very familiar with in the British Labour Party, I look forward very much to working with them,” Albanese told reporters.

“They have very similar views to us on a range of issues. I’m sure we’ll work closely on AUKUS, where we worked very closely as well with the former government,” he said, referring to the trilateral security alliance between Australia, the UK and the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let’s get to it, my friend,” he posted on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

“New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together. I look forward to working on every opportunity together as prime ministers. Thank you @RishiSunak for your service to your nation and friendship to New Zealand,” he posted on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory,” Modi wrote on X. “I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration … fostering mutual growth and prosperity.”