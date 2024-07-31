Read Hamas’s statement on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

The Palestinian group that governs Gaza has blamed Israel for the assassination of its political chief.

This is a translation of a statement issued by Palestinian group Hamas after the killing of its political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. [And do not think that those who are killed in the way of God are dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.]

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourns our great Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation, and all the free people of the world: brother, leader, martyr, Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh.

The head of the movement was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.

To God we belong and to Him we shall return. And it is a struggle, victory or martyrdom.”