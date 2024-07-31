Reactions to the killing of Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

Hamas’s political chief was in Tehran when he was killed, with the Palestinian group that governs Gaza blaming Israel.

Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran, the Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip and Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps said in separate statements.

Here are some reactions to Haniyeh’s death:

Sami Abu Zuhri, senior Hamas official

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.

“Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory.”

Amichai Eliyahu, Israel’s minister of heritage

“This is the right way to clean the world of this filth. No more imaginary peace/surrender agreements. No more mercy. The iron hand that will strike them is the one that will bring peace and a little comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas strongly condemned the assassination, describing it as “a cowardly act and a dangerous development”, according to a statement from the official Wafa news agency. The president also called on Palestinians to unite and “be patient and steadfast in the face of the Israeli occupation”.

Mikhail Bogdanov, deputy foreign minister of Russia

“This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions.”

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee

“Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values.”