World reacts to killing of Hamas political chief Haniyeh in Iran

Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran’s capital Tehran. His death has been confirmed in separate statements by the Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip and Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Here are some reactions to Haniyeh’s death:

Sami Abu Zuhri, senior Hamas official

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.

“Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory.”

Muhammad al-Hindi, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s deputy secretary-general

“This assassination is not only directed at the Palestinian resistance and Hamas, in particular, but it is also directed at Iran. Israel is on the verge of collapse, and its reactions reflect confusion and inability to achieve any of its goals. Israel is facing such resistance for the first time in its history.”

Amichai Eliyahu, Israel’s minister of heritage

“This is the right way to clean the world of this filth. No more imaginary peace/surrender agreements. No more mercy. The iron hand that will strike them is the one that will bring peace and a little comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better.”

Hezbollah

“We in Hezbollah share with our dear brothers in the Hamas movement all the feelings of pain over the loss of this great leader, the feelings of anger at the enemy’s crimes, the feelings of pride that the leaders in our movements are leading their people and their mujahideen to martyrdom,” read a statement posted on Telegram by the Hamas and Iran-aligned Lebanese armed group.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani

“Haniyeh’s martyrdom in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between Tehran, Palestine, and the resistance,” Kanaani said, according to Iranian state media.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas strongly condemned the assassination, describing it as “a cowardly act and a dangerous development”, according to a statement from the official Wafa news agency. The president also called on Palestinians to unite and “be patient and steadfast in the face of the Israeli occupation”.

Malaysia

“Malaysia urges for an immediate and thorough investigation into this assassination, and those responsible to be brought to justice. Malaysia also urges all parties to exercise restraint while facts surrounding the assassination are being established,” Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “The incident underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and reinforces the necessity for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue peaceful resolutions.”

Mikhail Bogdanov, deputy foreign minister of Russia

“This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions.”

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee

“Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values.”

Qatar

The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Dr Ismail Haniyeh … [and] considers it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that this assassination and the reckless Israeli behavior of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.”

Turkey

Haniyeh’s killing “once again demonstrates that Israel’s Netanyahu government has no intention of achieving peace”, Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “[The] region will face much larger conflicts if [the] international community does not take action to stop Israel.”