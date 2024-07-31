Harris wipes out Trump’s lead in polls of US presidential race

De-facto Democratic nominee and Republican candidate now locked in a dead heat for the White House, polling shows.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has erased former President Donald Trump’s lead in the race for the White House, with the Democratic and Republican standard-bearers now locked in a dead heat, newly released polling shows.

Harris has closed the gap with Trump both nationwide and in key battleground states since becoming the de facto Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race, according to a series of polls published on Tuesday.

Harris leads Trump in four key battleground states and the former president is ahead in two, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of registered voters.

The vice president leads Trump in Michigan by 11 percentage points and by two points in Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada, according to the poll.

Trump has a four-point advantage in Pennsylvania and a two-point lead in North Carolina, while the pair are tied in Georgia.

Apart from Michigan and Pennsylvania, all of the results are within the margin of error.

If the outcome of the poll was replicated on election day, the candidate who won Georgia would be elected president.

In a poll commissioned by the Democratic super PAC Progress Action Fund, Harris leads Trump 48 percent to 47 percent in Georgia, with Trump ahead by two points in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

All the polling results, which were first published by The Hill, were within the margin of error.

In a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris leads Trump 43 percent to 42 percent, which is within the margin of error.

The slew of positive polling comes after Harris rapidly consolidated support among Democrats following Biden’s decision to step aside after months of poor polling driven by concerns about his age and fitness.

Harris, who will be formally named the Democratic nominee on Monday, is expected to announce her running mate within days before embarking on a tour of swing states that will decide the election on November 5.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, among others, have been floated as contenders for the vice presidential pick.

During a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, Harris said that momentum in the race was shifting and there were signs Trump was “feeling it.”

Harris, who has taken aim at Trump’s legal woes and stances on healthcare and abortion, challenged her rival to keep his commitment to debate her in September after the Republican said he could “make a case” for skipping the event.

“Well Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage,” she said. “Because as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’”