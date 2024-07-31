Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman killed in Israeli attack on Gaza

Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Refee have been killed in an Israeli air attack on the Gaza Strip.

The strike on Wednesday targeted a car near the Aidia area west of Gaza City, according to initial information.

Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif, reporting from Gaza, was at the hospital where the bodies of his two colleagues were brought.

“Ismail was conveying the suffering of the displaced Palestinians and the suffering of the wounded and the massacres committed by the [Israeli] occupation against the innocent people in Gaza,” he said.

“The feeling – no words can describe what happened.”

There was no immediate comment by Israel, which has previously denied targeting journalists in its 10-month war on Gaza, which has killed at least 39,445 people, the vast majority of whom were children and women.

According to preliminary figures by the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 111 journalists and media workers are among those killed since the start of the war on October 7.

Mohamed Moawad, Al Jazeera Arabic managing editor, said the attack targeted the crew as they were “courageously covering the events in northern Gaza”.

Ismail was renowned for his professionalism and dedication, bringing the world’s attention to the suffering and atrocities committed in Gaza, especially in Al-Shifa Hospital and the northern neighborhoods.

“Without Ismail, the world would not have seen the devastating images of these massacres,” he wrote on X, adding that al-Ghoul “relentlessly covered the events and delivered the reality of Gaza to the world through Al Jazeera.

“His voice has now been silenced, and there is no longer a need to call out to the world. Ismail fulfilled his mission to his people and his homeland. Shame on those who have failed the civilians, journalists, and humanity.”

More to come …