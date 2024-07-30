Several feared dead, hundreds trapped, after landslides hit India’s Kerala

Heavy rain hinders rescue efforts after landslides struck the hilly Wayanad district while people were sleeping.

At least 10 people are thought to have been killed with hundreds feared trapped after a series of landslides triggered by relentless rain struck a hilly region of India’s southern state of Kerala.

Indian media outlets said the landslides hit around Meppadi and Chooralmala in the district of Wayanad at about 2am on Tuesday (20:30 GMT on Monday), and that rescue efforts were being hampered by continued heavy rain.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters had been mobilised for the rescue effort, the Kerala chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The Indian Express put the death toll at 10, including two children.

Citing unnamed officials, the Hindu newspaper said many houses, vehicles and shops had been submerged in mud and water. Chooralmala’s main bridge was also destroyed, according to the Indian Express, with many areas cut off.

The paper published photos showing torrents of brown swirling water with trees and buildings washed away.

Writing on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed” by events in Kerala and that he had spoken to the state’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assuring him of “all possible help”.

I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon. I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, who represents the Wayanad constituency in India’s parliament, said he was “deeply anguished” by news of the landslides and that he hoped the trapped would soon be rescued.

India’s meteorological agency is predicting more rain in the coming hours.

Monsoon rains across South Asia from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies, but also bring widespread death and destruction.

The number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years and experts say climate change is exacerbating the problem.