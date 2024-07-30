Pezeshkian sworn in as Iran’s president, vows to work to remove sanctions

Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to unveil his cabinet within two weeks.

Masoud Pezeshkian has been sworn in as Iran’s ninth president, replacing Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Tuesday’s ceremony in parliament comes two days after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian and gave the 69-year-old presidential powers.

“I as the president, in front of the holy Quran and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country,” Pezeshkian said at the ceremony that was broadcast live on state TV.

Pezeshkian, who is expected to unveil his government within two weeks, had secured more than 16 million votes during Iran’s run-off election, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.

His victory has raised hopes of a thaw in Iran’s relations with the West. But Pezeshkian takes office at a time of escalating Middle East tensions over Israel’s war on Gaza and near-daily exchanges of fire between Israel and fighting with Iran’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran, which backs the groups that describe themselves as the “Axis of Resistance” to Israeli and United States influence in the Middle East, has accused the US of supporting what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza.

“Those who supply weapons that kill children cannot teach Muslims about humanity,” Pezeshkian said to chants of “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel”.

Leaders of Iran’s Palestinian allies Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as senior representatives of Yemen’s Tehran-aligned Houthi movement and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, attended the ceremony.

On Monday, Pezeshkian also warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying such an act would have “heavy consequences”.

But the ultimate authority in Iran lies in the hands of Khamenei in all state matters, including foreign and nuclear policy.

He must also approve Pezeshkian’s selections for key cabinet posts, such as the foreign, oil and intelligence ministers.

Moreover, besides Israel’s war in Gaza, Pezeshkian currently faces the huge task of breaking Iran free of crippling US sanctions, reimposed after Washington ditched Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to salvage the nuclear accord with six major powers have stalled since 2022, with both sides accusing the other of unreasonable demands.

“My government will never succumb to bullying and pressure … Pressure and sanctions do not work … and the Iranian people should be spoken to with respect,” Pezeshkian said.

“I will not stop trying to remove the oppressive sanctions,” he said. “I am optimistic about the future.”