Stark split in world reactions to disputed Venezuela election

US and allies express strong concern over fairness; Russia, China and friends offer congratulations.

Reactions to the announcement that President Nicolas Maduro has won a third term in elections in Venezuela illustrate the globe’s deep divisions.

Venezuela’s electoral authority declared on Monday that Maduro had won the race with 51 percent of the vote. However, the opposition says that their candidate, retired diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez, took about 70 percent.

The electoral body has yet to release official voting tallies from Venezuela’s 30,000 polling centres, hampering the opposition’s ability to verify the results.

However, reactions to the announced results have come quickly:

United States

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US has “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.

“It is critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observes without delay and that the electoral authorities publish the detailed tabulations of votes,” he said.

United Kingdom

London said it was “concerned” by allegations of “irregularities” in the vote count.

“We call for the swift and transparent publication of full, detailed results to ensure that the outcome reflects the votes of the Venezuelan people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

European Union

“The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country peacefully and in large numbers. Their will must be respected. Ensuring full transparency in the electoral process, including detailed counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations, is vital,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X.

Chile

“Maduro’s regime must understand that the published results are hard to believe,” President Gabriel Boric said in a post on X.

“The international community, and especially the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the election records and the process, and that international observers not affiliated with the government report on the accuracy of the results. From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable,” Boric posted on X.

Peru

“I condemn in all extremity the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud committed by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people,” Foreign Minister Javier Gonzales-Olaechea posted on X.

“The Peruvian ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been immediately recalled for consultations.”

Colombia

“After maintaining permanent contact with all political actors involved in the presidential elections…We consider it essential that the voices of all sectors be heard. It is important to clear any doubts about the results,” Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo posted on X.

Colombia’s government calls “for the total vote count, its verification and independent audit to be carried out as soon as possible”, he added.

Argentina

“Argentina will not recognize another fraud, and hopes that this time the Armed Forces will defend democracy and popular will,” President Javier Milei said ahead of the announced results.

In contrast to such Western allies, several other states sent their congratulations to Maduro.

Russia

“Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your activities at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all directions,” said President Vladimir Putin.

“I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil.”

China

China congratulated Maduro “on his successful re-election”, and Venezuela for “smoothly holding its presidential election,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

“China stands ready to enrich our all-weather strategic partnership and better benefit the peoples of both countries,” he said. “China and Venezuela are good friends and partners who support each other.”

Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his support for Maduro’s win.

“Nicolas Maduro, my brother, your victory, which is that of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, has cleanly and unequivocally defeated the pro-imperialist opposition,” he wrote on X. “They also defeated the regional, interventionist and Monroist right. The people spoke and the Revolution won.”

Former President Raul Castro also spoke with Maduro over the phone to congratulate him, Diaz-Canel’s office said.

Honduras

“Our special congratulations and Democratic, Socialist and Revolutionary greetings to President Nicolas Maduro and the brave people of Venezuela for their unobjectionable triumph, which reaffirms their sovereignty and the historical legacy of the Commander Hugo Chavez,” President Xiomara Castro shared on her X account.

Bolivia

“We have closely followed this democratic festival and we welcome the fact that the will of the Venezuelan people at the polls has been respected. We want to ratify our willingness to continue strengthening our ties of friendship, cooperation and solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” said President Luis Arce in a post on X.