Police officials have arrested the suspect and seized his knife, after the stabbing incident in Southport, England.

British emergency services have arrested a man after at least eight people suffered stab injuries in Southport, northwest England, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling the incident “deeply shocking”.

Police officials said on Monday that armed officers had detained a male and seized a knife after being called to a property in Southport, near Liverpool in northwest England, at 11:50am (10:50 GMT).

“There are a number of reported casualties,” the police statement added.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had “treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

The hospital said it had declared a major incident and its emergency department was extremely busy. It also asked parents only to bring their children in if it was urgent.

Meanwhile, police officials have restricted flights to Southport and have cordoned off the location where the incident occurred.

Local business owner Colin Parry, one of the people who called police, told the domestic Press Association news agency that he believed several “young girls” had been stabbed.

“The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie,” Parry told the UK PA news agency.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport,” he added, noting that the police have now caught the suspect.

British PM Starmer, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram have all expressed their concern and said that they’re monitoring the situation closely.

Starmer said the incident was “horrendous and deeply shocking”.

“My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops,” he added on X.

Knife crime incidents have become increasingly common across England and Wales in recent years. According to the Home Office, in the 12 months to December 2023, some 14,577 offences were recorded.

Prior to winning the general elections in July, Starmer had vowed to tackle knife crime in the UK, and said it would be “an absolute priority”.

At the King’s Speech in July, Starmer’s government introduced a new crime bill for the country that also seeks to crack down on the sale of ninja and samurai swords, in an effort to tackle knife crime.