France eyeing far left as telecoms join list of saboteur targets

Arrests under way but infrastructure continues to be targeted amid Paris Olympics.

Operations on multiple telecommunication lines in France have met with interruptions as they became the latest apparent target of sabotage linked to the Paris Olympics.

French police announced on Monday that the fibre optic networks of several operators had been targeted in six areas of France. The latest infrastructure issues were reported as the French government said it was eyeing far-left figures in connection with sabotage attacks on the country’s rail network.

Problems in telecoms were reported in the region around the Mediterranean city of Marseille, which is hosting the Olympic football and sailing competitions. However, Paris was not affected.

Telecom operators Bouygues and Free confirmed their services were affected. Local media reported that installations belonging to French telecom company SFR were also vandalised.

Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, confirmed in a post on X on Monday that sabotage attacks took place in multiple regions overnight and had localised impacts on access to fibre lines and fixed and mobile telephone lines.

“I condemn in the strongest terms these cowardly and irresponsible acts. Thank you to the teams mobilized this morning to carry out repairs and restore damaged sites to service,” she said.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks confirmed the disruptions.

⚠️ Confirmed: Network data show disruptions to multiple internet providers in #France amid reports of a fibre sabotage campaign targeting telecoms infrastructure during the Paris 2024 Olympics 📉 pic.twitter.com/OOIfcc4TOO — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 29, 2024

‘Hallmarks of far left’

The vandalisation of the telecom networks comes after hundreds of thousands of train passengers were stranded following multiple arson attacks on France’s high-speed rail network. The sabotage took place on Friday, apparently timed to match the opening of the Olympics.

In addition to affecting passengers and athletes in Paris, people in the British capital, London, and other neighbouring countries were affected. Traffic was fully restored to normal by Monday, the French authorities said.

A national investigation has been launched into the attacks. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Monday reports that an arrest was made on Sunday in Normandy, in northwest France, and that far-left activists are the main suspects.

“We have identified the profiles of several people,” he told France 2 TV, adding the sabotage bore the hallmarks of far-left groups.

Darmanin cautioned that investigations are still ongoing and “caution” must be exercised in assigning blame.

In response to the train sabotage attacks, the minister said 50 drones, 250 rail security agents and 1,000 maintenance workers have been deployed to tighten security along the 28,000km (17,400-mile) train network.

The newspaper Le Parisien reported that 45 members of the radical environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have also been arrested for planning to protest against the social and ecological consequences of the Olympics.

‘Fake news’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday criticised Western media speculations that Russia has been behind the attacks.

He asserted that the suggestions of Moscow’s involvement were “more fake news and more unsubstantiated accusations”, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Peskov said Western press “does not shy away from any opportunity to literally blame Russia for everything that goes wrong”.