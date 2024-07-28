US election 2024: Kamala Harris campaign raises $200m in a week

Harris has quickly coalesced Democratic support after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the November 5 election.

US Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has raised $200m since President Joe Biden announced his exit from the presidential election race and endorsed her as his successor.

The campaign, which announced its latest fundraising total on Sunday, said the bulk of the donations — 66 percent — came from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle.

Over 170,000 volunteers have also signed up to help the Harris campaign with phone banking, canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

“The momentum and energy for Vice President Harris is real — and so are the fundamentals of this race: this election will be very close and decided by a small number of voters in just a few states,” Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communications director, wrote in a memo.

Donald Trump’s campaign said in early July that it raised $331m in the second quarter, topping the $264m that Biden’s campaign and its Democratic allies raised in the same period.

Trump’s campaign had $284.9m in cash on hand at the end of June while the Democratic campaign had $240m in cash on hand at the time.

‘Close race’

Harris quickly coalesced Democratic support after Biden, whose candidacy fizzled following his disastrous June 27 debate performance against Trump, exited the race.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were quick to announce their support.

Prodigious Democratic fundraisers former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama announced their endorsement on Friday.

The Democratic National Convention next month will, however, decide if Harris will become the party’s nominee.

At her Saturday fundraiser, Harris said she remained the “underdog” in the race but that her campaign was picking up steam.

Her takeover has re-energised a campaign that had faltered badly amid Democrats’ doubts about Biden’s chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue to govern had he won.

Meanwhile, in his campaign appearance in St Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday, Trump called Harris a “crazy liberal,” and accused her of wanting to “defund the police” and said she was an “absolute radical” on abortion.

Polls over the past week have shown Harris and Trump essentially tied, setting the stage for a close-fought campaign over the 100 days left until the election.

On Sunday, Mitch Landrieu, a campaign co-chair, said on MSNBC that Harris “had one of the best weeks that we’ve seen in politics in the last 50 years”.

“This is going to be a very close race,” he said.