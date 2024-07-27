Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 883

This is where the war stands on Saturday, July 27, 2024:

Russian air defence units intercepted 12 Ukrainian drones in the space of an hour over southern Russia’s border region of Bryansk, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the regional governor. No casualties or serious damage were reported.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, also on Ukraine’s border further to the southeast, said three drone attacks and a number of shelling incidents had smashed windows and caused some other damage to buildings.

Ukrainian missiles struck Russia’s Saky military airfield in western Crimea that has been used for long-range attacks against Ukraine, the military’s general staff said in a statement, the latest in a series of blows to the Russian army on the occupied peninsula.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the strike in his nightly address to the nation, commending “our soldiers who are striking Russian bases and logistics on occupied territory”. He added: “To our guys, our soldiers, I thank you for your accuracy.”

Russia has begun including new, cheaply made drones in its long-range attacks on Ukraine, to try to identify air defences, film any damage and act as decoys, a Ukrainian military official told the Reuters news agency. The two new types of drones are produced from materials like foam plastic and plywood.