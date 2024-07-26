Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 882

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are likely to have a framework deal for a Russian-asset-backed $50bn loan to Ukraine by October, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. The proceeds would be generated by more than $300bn of Russian central bank assets frozen in the West.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the threat of US sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions is impairing its ability to acquire the goods needed for its war against Ukraine. Yellen said she believes Russian revenues have been constrained by other sanctions and a price cap on Russian oil exports.