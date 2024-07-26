French rail network hit by ‘malicious acts’ ahead of Paris Olympics

Network disrupted by multiple arson attacks that could paralyse busy routes ‘at least all weekend’.

France’s high-speed TGV rail network has been hit by “malicious acts”, disrupting some of the nation’s busiest lines on the day of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

“Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities,” said state-owned railway operator SNCF on Friday, stating that the “simultaneous malicious acts” had taken place overnight.

The railway operator said many routes would have to be cancelled “at least all weekend while repairs are conducted”.

Arsonists had targeted installations along the lines connecting Paris with the country’s west, north and east. The southeastern line was not affected as “a malicious act was foiled”, it said.

Trains to neighbouring Belgium and to London under the English Channel were also affected.

Paris is preparing for the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, with 7,500 athletes, 300,000 spectators and an audience of VIPs.

“So, right on the day of the opening ceremony of the Olympics, [this is] a clear indication of the enormous security challenges France is facing with what appears to be this coordinated attack on the railway network,” said Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith, reporting from Paris.

Smith said “an unprecedented security operation” was underway. Forty-five thousand members of the police, the military, the gendarmerie and security forces were patrolling the city, he said.

“A large area along the Seine [has been] locked down for this unprecedented opening ceremony tonight, which will go along six kilometres of the Seine watched by more than 100 global leaders from countries across the world,” he said.

National police said authorities are investigating what happened.

It was not immediately clear whether the attacks were linked to the international sports event, but a source close to the investigation told the AFP news agency that the attacks were acts of “sabotage”.

The attacks were “evidently coordinated”, the source said.

Smith highlighted the tense geopolitical backdrop against which the Paris Olympics is taking place. French President Emmanuel Macron had called for an ‘Olympic truce’ during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and at the UN General Assembly in December.

“There is no ceasefire in Gaza. Israel has not stopped its bombing. And in Ukraine, Russia is still making territorial gains there, so there isn’t really much hope for an Olympic truce,” said Smith.

“There are also accusations of double standards because while the Russian and Belarussian countries are banned from the Olympics, they’re sending between them just over 30 athletes not allowed to fly their national flags, not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony.

“The accusations of double standards are that Israel is allowed to take part. Israel has got 88 athletes here. The Palestinian Olympic committee called for Israel to be blocked and not be allowed to take part in the Olympics because of the war in Gaza, but those calls have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

Government officials denounced the attacks. “It’s completely appalling,” Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told BFMTV. “To target the games is to target France.”

SNCF urged passengers to postpone their trips and stay away from train stations. Many French families are also heading on summer vacation this weekend.