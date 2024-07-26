Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president

Nod from former US president and first lady Michelle Obama means Harris has won backing of all key Democrats.

Barack Obama has endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for United States president, which means the vice president has won the backing of all the Democratic Party’s leading figures.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” former US President Obama told Harris during a phone call, a video of which was posted on social media.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you,” former first lady Michelle Obama said. “This is going to be historic.”

The Obamas had yet to announce their support for Harris after US President Joe Biden decided on Sunday to withdraw from the race.

“We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” Barack Obama posted on X on Friday about the call with Harris earlier in the week.

“At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November.”

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Barack Obama made history in 2008 by becoming the first African-American president, and Harris hopes to make history of her own as the first woman and woman of colour elected to lead the country.

Obama remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party even after more than a decade has passed since he was last elected, and he had lent his support to Biden, who was his vice president, during big-money fundraisers.

Harris expressed her gratitude for the Obamas’ endorsement and their long friendship. She has known the Obamas since before his election in 2008

“Thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” Harris said.

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

Harris’s bid against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump continues to gain steam from supporters, donors and politicians less than a week after Biden bowed out of the race.