South Africa has a new top diplomat. What does that mean for Palestine?

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola steps into the role at a critical time amid the ICJ case against Israel and ongoing regional conflicts.

Pretoria, South Africa – When South Africa brought a case against Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) late last year, its foreign ministry led the charge.

Then-minister of international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor, sat with lawyers and experts in The Hague in January as the ICJ announced provisional measures in the case accusing Israel of committing genocide in its war on Gaza.

“We could not stand idly by and continue to observe the killing of thousands of Palestinian citizens who had no role in the awful act of hostage-taking and killing,” Pandor told reporters at the time, explaining the decision to approach the World Court.

The 70-year-old veteran minister urged judges to get Israel to “end the massive level of harm” against civilians in Gaza, and has been resolute in her country’s commitment to standing up for the rights of Palestinians.

Now, after a landmark national election in May that shifted the country’s top governance, South Africa has a new top diplomat. But will its foreign policy change? “No,” said an emphatic Ronald Lamola in an interview with Al Jazeera.

The 40-year-old, who was sworn in as foreign minister this month, said he will not be swayed by any global power as he steers the country’s international diplomacy.

“We should not be bullied by anyone. We must be able to mediate in conflicts and advocate for human rights without external pressure,” he said.

Lamola steps into the role at a critical time. While the nation leads global efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza, it is also confronting ongoing conflicts across the African continent.

Lamola’s appointment follows Pandor’s retirement and the country’s formation of a government of national unity (GNU) last month. This came after the centre-left African National Congress (ANC) – which had led the country for 30 years – lost its parliamentary majority in elections for the first time and was forced to form a coalition to continue to lead.

Lamola, like Pandor, is part of the ANC. Previously South Africa’s justice minister, he is among the party’s senior leaders and one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s most trusted cabinet ministers.

Though the ANC was able to hold on to the foreign ministry during the coalition negotiations, it will now need to reach consensus with other parties before big decisions can be made – some with widely differing ideologies.

The centre-right Democratic Alliance, the second biggest party in the coalition, for instance, has remained neutral on Israel’s war on Gaza while another coalition partner, the right-wing populist Patriotic Alliance, has affirmed its support for the Israeli state.

South Africa’s principle of non-alignment in global conflicts remains firm, Lamola asserted, saying the country’s foreign policy will not waver despite the coalition government.

In the GNU, their coalition agreement emphasises a foreign policy rooted in human rights, constitutionalism, national interest and multilateralism, he added.

Different style, same substance

As the top diplomat, Pandor was known for her strong stance against Israel and her firm diplomatic approach.

Now, the country is gearing up for the next phase of its effort to hold Israel accountable at the ICJ. The court will hear arguments on the merits of the genocide case against Israel, already found responsible for apartheid in a separate case.

“South Africa will continue to advocate for holding Israel and individuals responsible for genocide accountable. We welcome the ongoing process led by the ICC prosecutor,” Lamola said.

During initial hearings in January, when he was justice minister, he told the World Court that the violence in Palestine and Israel did not begin on October 7, 2023.

According to foreign policy analyst Sanusha Naidu, Lamola will likely maintain South Africa’s assertive stance on Palestine, mirroring his predecessor Pandor’s approach.

“It’s all part of the broader framework of South Africa’s foreign policy as articulated by the ANC and the president,” she said.

Despite his age and newness to the role, Lamola is no stranger to political battles.

During former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure, amid numerous corruption allegations, Lamola was a lone voice demanding Zuma’s removal, a stance many deemed political suicide.

“He is very young, but it is seen as Ramaphosa appointing him as someone he can rely on in the international stage,” Naidu told Al Jazeera.

She said Lamola may impose a different style than his predecessor, Pandor, at global forums, but the country’s positioning will remain consistent.

Naidu noted that while South Africa’s foreign policy is unlikely to change, global developments, such as the upcoming United States election in November, will significantly impact geopolitics and have profound implications for South Africa.

African conflicts

For Lamola, his immediate priority is addressing issues within the African continent.

He expressed commitment to the African Union’s (AU) initiative to “silence the guns” and achieve a conflict-free continent by 2030, though the International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns of rising conflicts, coups and poverty across Africa, with the number of armed groups more than doubling in the past decade.

South Africa aims to mediate the conflict in Sudan, with President Ramaphosa engaging both warring sides to broker peace.

“Sudan is a major concern for the AU and was a key issue in my discussions with counterparts from Nigeria and Egypt. Bringing all warring parties together for dialogue is essential for a lasting solution,” Lamola emphasised.

The IRC reports that more than 11 million people are internally displaced in Sudan, marking the world’s largest internal displacement crisis.

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, head of the think tank South African Institute of International Affairs, highlighted South Africa’s vested interest in conflicts across the continent, particularly in Southern Africa and the Great Lakes region.

“The key challenge for the minister will be effectively utilising our limited resources in both defence and diplomatic mediation for crucial conflicts on our continent,” she said.

Economic diplomacy

Lamola also emphasised his commitment to economic diplomacy, advocating for favourable loan conditions for African countries.

This comes amid mass protests in Kenya against high-interest loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other Western lenders, which many believe have exacerbated economic hardships in that country.

For years, multilateral lenders, especially the IMF, have faced criticism in Africa for imposing stringent loan conditions that disproportionately affect the poor.

Lamola plans to leverage South Africa’s global position, including its upcoming presidency of the G20, to secure favourable financing for African development projects.

“We advocate for financing conditions that support development without impairing sovereignty,” he explained.

Lamola also stressed the importance of addressing climate change without compromising African development.

“Our transition must be just and inclusive,” he said.