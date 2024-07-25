‘Our worst nightmare’: Raging wildfire hits western Canada town of Jasper

Authorities say damage is ‘significant’ in Canadian Rockies town as firefighters work to save as much as possible.

A fast-moving wildfire has hit the town of Jasper in the Canadian Rockies, causing “significant” losses as firefighters work to hold back the flames.

In a statement in the early hours of Thursday, Jasper National Park said firefighting crews were trying “to save as many structures as possible and to protect critical infrastructure” and more firefighters were en route.

Located about 370km (230 miles) west of Edmonton in the province of Alberta, the park and the town of Jasper, home to 4,700 residents, draw more than two million tourists annually.

Thousands of people were evacuated from the area earlier this week as two blazes edged closer.

“As the pictures and videos circulating online show, significant loss has occurred within the townsite,” Jasper National Park said in a post on X.

“We are sensitive that residents, business owners, visitors and those with connections to Jasper want to know the state of their homes, businesses, treasures and favourite places,” it continued.

“Our focus continues to be on saving as many structures as possible. Unfortunately, we can’t report on the extent of damage to specific locations or neighbourhoods at this time.”

The blaze is one of hundreds ravaging Alberta and the neighbouring province of British Columbia, fuelled by a weeks-long heatwave and surge in lightning strikes.

Officials said the flames in Jasper reached a height of 122 metres (400 feet) and moved at 15 metres (50 feet) a minute.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said early on Thursday that his government had approved Alberta’s request for federal assistance.

“We’re deploying [Canadian Armed Forces] resources, evacuations support, and more emergency wildfire resources to the province immediately — and we’re coordinating firefighting and airlift assistance. Alberta, we’re with you,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Parks Canada spokesperson James Eastham told reporters outside Jasper that the town is filled with smoke and there “has been structural loss”.

“At this point, I can’t confirm how many, locations or specific structures. The fire continues to burn,” he said.

Experts say the climate crisis has extended the Canadian wildfire season, which typically runs from late April until September or October, and increased lightning – a major cause of the blazes.

Mike Flannigan, research chair for predictive services, emergency management and fire science at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, told Al Jazeera last year that a warmer atmosphere also dries out fire fuels, such as the vegetation on forest floors.

We’ve approved Alberta’s request for federal assistance. We’re deploying @CanadianForces resources, evacuations support, and more emergency wildfire resources to the province immediately — and we’re coordinating firefighting and airlift assistance. Alberta, we’re with you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 25, 2024

Canada saw its most intense fire season on record in 2023, with more than 6,600 wildfires burning 15 million hectares (37 million acres) across the country, an area roughly seven times the annual average.

On Wednesday evening, Jasper’s Mayor Richard Ireland told the Canadian public broadcaster CBC News that multiple structures were burning in the community and “it appears that the damage will be extensive”.

“This is simply, absolutely, our community’s worst nightmare,” Ireland said. “Residents watching from afar, [it’s] far beyond nervousness. I think like all residents, I feel devastated, shattered, and absolutely helpless in the face of nature, which is just so powerful.”

One of the buildings destroyed by the fire was the Maligne Lodge hotel in the south of the town.

“It’s just so sad to know that so many families and people have lost not just their belongings but their livelihood and a beautiful park,” owner Karyne Decore told CBC.

There are 175 wildfires currently burning in Alberta, according to a provincial tracker, and more than 50 of them are out of control.