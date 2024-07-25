US president says it’s time to ‘pass the torch’ to younger voices that ‘defence of democracy’ is more important than personal ambition.

United States President Joe Biden has made his first public address since dropping his re-election bid, saying he pulled out of the race against Republican challenger Donald Trump to unite his party and save the country’s democracy.

The 81-year-old politician struck a sombre tone on Wednesday as he sat behind the Resolute Desk at the Oval Office of the White House, and announced that it was “time to pass the torch” to younger voices.

The decision, which Biden first announced on Sunday, followed weeks of pressure from top allies in the Democratic Party after his halting performance against Trump in late June. The move has upended the already unprecedented race and thrust Vice President Kamala Harris into the spotlight as the Democratic party’s heir apparent to take on Trump in November.

Here are five takeaways from Biden’s 11-minute speech:

‘Defense of democracy’

Biden did not mention Trump during his address, but the themes that have dominated his campaign against the former president were dominant in his speech.

“The defence of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title,” Biden said. “I draw strength, and I find joy in working for the American people, but this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you, your families, your futures,” he said.

He added the US was at an “inflection point” and that the upcoming months will “determine the fate of our nation and the world”.

“We have to decide, do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy? In this moment, we can see those we disagree with, not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. Can we do that?”

‘Pass the torch’

Biden made only glancing reference to the concerns over his age that crescendoed ahead of his withdrawal from the presidential race. He said he was departing from the race to help heal the wounds in the Democratic Party and unite Democrats in the goal of winning.

“Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition,” he said. “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”

He added that “there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life” but that “there’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now”.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” he said.

Praise for Harris

Biden took a moment to thank Harris, who he has endorsed to be the Democratic candidate.

“I’ve made my choice,” he said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable,” he said of Harris. “She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”

He said it would be up to Americans to make the choice come November.

Next six months

In an apparent rebut of Republican calls to resign, Biden said he will spend the rest of his term “focused on doing my job as President”.

He spent a considerable portion of the speech listing off policy initiatives of his administration, including efforts to boost the economy, build infrastructure, protect civil rights, restore ties with international allies, and to counter gun violence.

He called his time as president “privilege of my life”.

“Nowhere on earth could a kid with a stutter from the modest beginnings of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States,” he said.

What Biden did not say

Biden’s speech was met with praise from his allies, but not everyone in his party may find the address satisfying.

The president offered little in the way of greater clarity of what ultimately inspired him to leave the race so late into the election season, after previously saying only the “Lord almighty” could convince him to step aside.

He also did not address segments of the party who have criticised the late decision for largely preventing other possible Democratic candidates from mounting meaningful bids for the party’s ticket.