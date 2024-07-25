US president says it’s time to ‘pass the torch’ to younger voices that ‘defence of democracy’ is more important than personal ambition.

United States President Joe Biden has made his first public address since dropping his re-election bid, saying he pulled out of the race against Republican challenger Donald Trump to unite his party and save the country’s democracy.

The 81-year-old politician struck a sombre tone on Wednesday as he sat behind the Resolute Desk at the Oval Office of the White House, and announced that it was “time to pass the torch” to younger voices.

The decision, which Biden first announced on Sunday, followed weeks of pressure from top allies in the Democratic Party after his halting performance against Trump in late June. His withdrawal has upended the already unprecedented race and thrust Vice President Kamala Harris into the spotlight as the Democratic party’s heir apparent to take on Trump in November.

Here are the key takeaways from Biden’s 11-minute speech:

‘Defense of democracy’

Biden did not mention Trump during his address, but it was clear that the Democratic incumbent was referring to the former president when he said the future of the country’s democracy was at stake in the upcoming election.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” Biden said in the opening minutes of his speech. “It’s been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it is more important than any title.”

The US was at an “inflection point”, he said, adding that the upcoming months will “determine the fate of our nation and the world”.

“We have to decide, do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy? In this moment, we can see those we disagree with, not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. Can we do that?” he asked.

‘Pass the torch’

Biden said his “record as president, our leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term,” but that he was pulling out of the presidential race to unite his party and win the November election.

“Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition,” he said. “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”

He added that “there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life” but that “there’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now”.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” he said.

Praise for Harris

Biden took a moment to thank Harris, who he has endorsed to be the Democratic presidential candidate.

“I’ve made my choice,” he said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable,” he said of Harris. “She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”

He said it would be up to Americans to make the choice come November.

End war on Gaza

In an apparent rebut of Republican calls to resign, Biden said he will spend the rest of his term “focused on doing my job as President”.

“That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights – from the right to vote – to the right to choose,” he said, outlining some themes that Harris is expected to build her campaign around.

He added that he would continue to work for Supreme Court reform and to rally support for Ukraine and to end Israel’s war on Gaza.

“I’m going to keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages and bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war,” he said.

Biden wrapped up his address by describing his time as president “privilege of my life”.

“Nowhere on earth could a kid with a stutter from the modest beginnings of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States,” he said.