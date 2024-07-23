The Summer Olympics start July 26. Here’s Al Jazeera’s concise viewer guide to the world’s largest multisport event.

Paris is gearing up to host the Summer Olympics this year.

The Olympics take place every four years, and the last games in Tokyo were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held largely without spectators.

From venues to sporting events, here is all to know about the much-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024:

When are the Paris Olympics?

The Olympic games this year will run from July 26 to August 11.

Some sports will begin before the official opening ceremony, including football and rugby sevens which start on July 24, and archery and handball, which begin on July 25.

Overall, the multisport event will take place over a 19-day period.

What time is the Olympics opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm local time (17:30 GMT).

How many athletes are competing in the Olympics?

A total of 10,500 athletes representing 206 countries are competing in this year’s Olympics.

What sports are in the Olympics 2024?

Athletes will be competing for 329 gold medals across 32 sports.

Where to find the schedule and results for the Olympics 2024?

An overview of the Paris Olympics schedule and results can be found on a dedicated page on the official Olympics website.

What are the Olympic venues?

The games will open on July 26 at the Seine, where dozens of boats will carry athletes across a 6km (3.7-mile) route in the river.

The Olympic Games will take place in 35 venues overall.

While most of these venues are in or around Paris, a handful of games will take place in venues in other cities including Lyon Stadium, where some football games will take place, and the Marseille Marina, where sailing events will be staged.

Surfing will take place in French Polynesia’s Tahiti, in a French overseas territory nearly 16,000km (10,000 miles) from the rest of the venues.

Here are more details about the different Olympic venues this year.

What do French politics have to do with the elections?

Legislative elections in France concluded earlier this month, with no party winning a clear majority. Soon after the election results, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party announced that he would resign.

While Macron accepted Attal’s resignation, Attal’s government will stay in a caretaker capacity to ensure the Olympic Games run smoothly.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on July 22: “We are ready and we will be ready throughout the Games [to host the event].”

How to watch the Olympics 2024?

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast globally.

You can follow the summer games on Al Jazeera’s dedicated Paris 2024 Olympics tournament page with all the news and features, as well as event build-up and live text commentary on selected football, basketball, tennis and boxing fixtures.

Opening ceremony: July 26, River Seine