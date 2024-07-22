Many Democrats have followed Biden’s lead in endorsing Harris, but some prominent voices have refrained from backing her so far.

President Joe Biden has dropped out from the US election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. While many Democrats have rallied behind Biden’s decision and shown their support for Harris, some prominent voices have refrained from endorsing her.

We take a look at who has endorsed Harris — and who has not.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

In a joint statement, former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic nominee in 2016, endorsed Harris as the presidential candidate.

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her,” the Clintons said in a joint statement posted on X. “America’s future depends on it.” They also recognised Biden’s accomplishments and his presidency.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Governors Newsom, Shapiro, and Murphy

Several prominent Democrats, including some who were previously considered potential contenders for the party’s nomination, have also supported Harris. They include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision,” Newsom said in a statement on X. The post came more than five hours after an initial post reacting to Biden’s decision to exit the race.

Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Other prominent Democrats, including Buttigieg and Beshear

Pete Buttigieg, the transport secretary and 2020 Democratic rival whom Biden included in his cabinet, also endorsed the vice president.

“Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as president,” he said in a statement posted on X.

Other governors who have supported Harris include North Carolina’s Roy Cooper, Colorado’s Jared Polis and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

I will do all that I can to help elect @KamalaHarris the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/bHkiqpa7Lg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

Progressives, including AOC

From New York, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered her full support to Harris saying, “Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump.”

Congresswomen Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar, who like Ocasio-Cortez, are members of the party’s progressive wing, known as the so-called Squad, also rallied behind Harris.

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024

Elizabeth Warren and other Senate Democrats

Senator Warren from Massachusetts, who also fought for the Democratic nomination in 2020, endorsed Harris. “She is a proven fighter,” Warren said.

“Madam Vice President, we are ready to help,” Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz wrote on X.

Other Senate Democrats who endorsed Harris include Mark Warner of Virginia, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Alex Padilla of California and Patty Murray of Washington state.

Tina Smith of Minnesota also expressed her support, while other incumbents such as Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Jacky Rosen of Nevada rallied behind her. Both Brown and Rosen face strong challenges in the upcoming election.

According to local media reports, at least 26 Democratic senators have endorsed Harris, more than half of the party’s 51 members in the Senate.

I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/UWMsVmOk8M — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 22, 2024

Democratic National Convention delegations

Some state delegations to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) expressed their support for Harris.

The final decision on whether Harris stays rests with the roughly 4,000 delegates who will vote for the next person in August. Earlier, the delegates pledged support to Biden but are under no obligation to support his choice.

However, according to reports, at least 531 delegates have announced their support for Harris. These include the Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina delegations among others.

During a meeting today, the Tennessee Delegation to the 2024 Democratic National Convention voted to support @KamalaHarris for President of the United States. — Tennessee Democratic Party (@tndp) July 21, 2024

Donors

ActBlue, the major Democratic fund-raising platform, is reporting a huge surge in donations following Biden’s announcement.

According to the group, it raised more than $27.5m “in the first five hours of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign”.

NEW: Small-dollar donors raise over $27.5 million on ActBlue in the first 5 hours of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee. — ActBlue (@actblue) July 21, 2024

Black legislators, state attorneys general back Harris

The influential Congressional Black Caucus as well as the country’s six Black state attorneys general have thrown their support behind Harris.

Representatives Gregory Meeks and Steven Horsford said in a statement that Harris “will do an excellent job” as president of the US while the state attorneys general said “there is no one more qualified to lead and continue to uphold the values of our great nation”.

Who has not endorsed Harris?

Barack Obama

Former President Obama praised Biden “as one of America’s most consequential presidents” but he did not endorse Harris as the replacement.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” Obama said in a statement. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Nancy Pelosi

The former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained silent.

According to a report by Politico, Pelosi has stressed the need for an open process to choose the party’s nominee “in an effort to avoid the appearance of a Kamala coronation”. Pelosi, according to reports, was a key architect of the campaign to convince Biden to step aside from the electoral race.

Chuck Schumer

The Senate majority leader also praised Biden’s decision to exit the race but was silent on Harris’s nomination.

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

JB Pritzker

The Illinois governor also praised Biden but he did not endorse Harris.

“As we extend our gratitude to President Biden and reflect on his many accomplishments, we must not ignore the threat posed by Donald Trump’s potential return to the White Housen,” he said in a statement on X.

Pritzker has long been seen as a potential contender for the Democratic nomination if Biden were to opt out of the race. It is unclear whether he plans to challenge Harris.

President @JoeBiden has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/o00iTrQ62i — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 21, 2024

Gretchen Whitmer

The Michigan governor referred to Biden as a “great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump”.

According to a report by CNN, she joined a call for Harris for president campaign staff on Sunday, and said her “job remains the same – to make sure Trump doesn’t get back in the White House”.

However, she has not publicly endorsed Harris yet. Like Pritzker, Whitmer has been a rising star within the Democratic Party and has been seen as a potential challenger for the presidential nomination.

President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over… — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 21, 2024

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

House Leader Jeffries also refrained from mentioning Harris in his initial statement.

“America is in a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity,” Jeffries said.