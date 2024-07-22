Israeli military confirms two more captives dead in Gaza

The two were killed months ago, possibly as a result of Israeli military attacks on Khan Younis.

The Israeli military has confirmed that two more captives held in Gaza died months ago, adding that the possibility that they were killed by Israeli fire in southern Khan Younis is being investigated.

Alex Dancyg, 75, and Yagev Buchstav, 35, who were taken by Hamas fighters during the October 7 attacks on Israel from their homes near the Gaza fence, were declared dead on Monday after a review by Israeli authorities including health experts.

They are believed to have died several months ago, the military said, but did not comment on previous claims by Hamas, or provide details about the manner of their deaths. Their bodies have not been recovered.

Hamas had announced the death of the two captives in March, saying Buchstav died due to lack of food and medicine, and Dancyg was killed by Israeli military attacks.

Buchshtav’s wife, Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, was taken to the Gaza Strip with him by Palestinian fighters. She was one of the people released on November 28 as part of an exchange agreement with Hamas.

The two captives died in Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave, but the Israeli military said this is unrelated to its latest planned ground invasion of the area announced on Monday.

The air raids and artillery shelling of the area that came shortly after the announcement of a new order to flee has killed at least 39 and wounded dozens of others, according to health officials in Gaza.

Out of about 250 people who were taken on October 7, a total of 116 captives are believed to remain in the besieged enclave, with more than 40 confirmed dead in the Israeli military attacks.

On June 8, the Israeli military launched a daylight operation in central Gaza’s Nuseirat that led to the rescue of four captives held in the enclave. At least 271 Palestinians were killed during the assault, which was supported by many air attacks in the area.

At least 39,006 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the relentless pounding of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military, and 89,818 injuries have been recorded by health authorities.

Israeli citizens continue to hold protests in Tel Aviv and other areas to call for a ceasefire agreement to ensure the captives are brought back safely from Gaza.

In demonstrations this week, they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritise achieving a captive deal over a planned trip to the United States, where he will deliver a speech to Congress.