Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 877
As the war enters its 877th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 21 Jul 2024
This is where the war stands on Sunday, July 21, 2024:
Fighting
- Russian missiles and artillery fire in northeast Ukraine killed at least two people before dawn, according to law enforcement agencies. The northeast Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office said two men, aged 48 and 69, were killed and about 50 buildings were damaged in the attack, apparently using three Russian Iskander missiles.
- Separate artillery shelling killed a 44-year-old man in the city of Nikopol, in the south of the country, national police said.
- The death toll in a Russian attack on Friday on a playground in the southern city of Mykolaiv rose to four, including one child, with 24 injured, Mayor Oleksander Senkevitch posted on the Telegram messaging app.
- Air defence systems destroyed 35 of the 39 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram.
Russia launched its fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks, with Ukraine’s air defence systems destroying all the air weapons before they could reach the capital, Ukraine’s military said. No casualties or damage was reported, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram.
Russia’s air defence systems destroyed eight Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defence said. Three of the drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, and three were intercepted in the Black Sea, the ministry said on Telegram.
Cyberspace
- Spanish police said they arrested three people accused of taking part in cyberattacks by a pro-Russian group targeting public institutions and strategic sectors in Spain and other NATO countries. Two of the suspects were arrested in Huelva and Seville in southern Spain, while the third was detained in the Balearic Islands, a Civil Guard statement said. They were accused of “computer-related offences with terrorist intent” over a string of distributed denial-of-service attacks, which make websites or network resources unavailable by flooding them with malicious traffic.
