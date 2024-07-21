Iran, Sudan exchange ambassadors after eight years

Sudan broke off relations with Iran in 2016 after Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran was attacked.

Sudan’s de facto leader has received an Iranian ambassador and sent his own to Tehran, cementing a rapprochement after an eight-year rupture.

Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday received Hassan Shah Hosseini, the new Iranian ambassador, in Port Sudan and sent Abdelaziz Hassan Saleh as the African country’s ambassador to Tehran.

Sudan and Iran agreed last October to resume diplomatic relations, as the army-aligned government scrambled for allies during its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Sudanese government has been loyal to the army in its 15-month fight against the RSF.

The Red Sea city of Port Sudan has become Sudan’s de facto seat of government since Khartoum became wracked by fighting.

This is “the beginning of a new phase in the course of bilateral relations between the two countries”, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Hussein al-Amin said.

Sudan broke off relations with Iran in 2016 in a show of solidarity with Saudi Arabia, after the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran was attacked following the Saudi execution of a prominent Shia cleric. Several Saudi allies in the region also cut ties with Iran at the time.

In March 2023, however, Riyadh and Tehran announced the restoration of their relations following an agreement brokered by China.

Iran has since moved to cement or restore relations with neighbouring Arab countries.

In February, the United States voiced concern at reported arms shipments by Washington’s foe Iran to Sudan’s military.

Since Sudan’s war began in April 2023, a number of foreign powers have supported rival forces. The country has also drawn closer to Russia, which, experts say, has reconsidered its previous relationship with the RSF, with which it had links through the mercenary Wagner Group.

The war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people, with some estimates placing the death toll as high as 150,000, according to US Envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello.

It has also created the world’s worst displacement crisis – with more than 11 million uprooted, according to the United Nations – and brought the country to the brink of famine.