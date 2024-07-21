The top court scales back – but does not abolish – a contentious quota system that sparked deadly protests.

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has scaled back a controversial job quota system after nationwide unrest over the past week during which more than 100 people were killed, according to local media.

Students have been demanding an end to a controversial quota system that reserved 30 percent of government jobs for descendants of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. They say the quota favours allies of the ruling Awami League party, which led the independence movement against Pakistan.

The Supreme Court ordered that the veterans’ quota be cut to 5 percent, with 93 percent of jobs to be allocated on merit. The remaining 2 percent will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.

Sunday’s verdict comes after weeks of demonstrations – mostly led by students – that turned deadly on Tuesday after groups linked to the ruling Awami League party attacked protesters. Campaigners have accused the police of using “unlawful force” against protesters.

Curfew and shoot-at-sight orders

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina imposed curfew, called in the army gave shoot-at-sight orders to quell the biggest protests since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected to a fourth successive term this year.

Since last week, universities remain shut and Bangladesh is cut off from the outside world due to communication blockade in place. Violence continued to escalate as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets and hurled smoke grenades to scatter stone-throwing protesters.

Hasina’s government scrapped the quota system in 2018, but the High Court reinstated it last month, sparking new round of deadly protests and an ensuing government crackdown. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the AFP news agency: “The Supreme Court has said the High Court verdict was illegal.”

Hasina defended the quota system, saying that veterans deserve the highest respect for their contributions in the war against Pakistan, regardless of their political affiliation.

The attempt by the ruling party officials and ministers to paint the demonstrators as anti-nationals further angered the protesters.

‘Harsh crackdown’

To restore calm, Bangladesh imposed a full curfew ahead of the High Court ruling, which is to remain in place until at least 3pm (09:00 GMT) Sunday. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the curfew would be eased for two hours between 3pm to 5pm (09:00-11:00 GMT) for people to stock up on supplies before continuing for an “uncertain time”.

The government also cut off phone and internet connections, creating an “information blackout”, reported Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowohury from the capital Dhaka.

The harsh crackdown has fuelled even more anger towards the government, pushing protesters to move beyond calling for quota reform to demanding the whole government’s resignation.

“It’s not just the issue of quotas right now. Many people died. Property was destroyed. And there’s an information blackout,” Chowohury told Al Jazeera.

“We still don’t know the full account of the death toll and casualties from the last few days.”

‘At a crossroads’

Ali Riaz, professor and political scientist at Illinois State University, said the protest movement has “transformed” into an existential threat for the government, which has called on protesters to await the outcome of today’s verdict.

“Bangladesh is standing at a crossroads,” Riaz told Al Jazeera. “I think the government will survive politically speaking… on the other hand if the protesters can persevere, they might actually push the government to resign.”

It was not immediately clear how protesters would react to the court’s decision.

Hasina’s government has declared Sunday and Monday as public holidays, with only emergency services allowed to operate.