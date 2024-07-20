Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 876

This is where the war stands on Saturday, July 20, 2024:

A Russian missile hit a children’s playground in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, killing a child and two adults, and injuring five others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram. Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, praised residents who rushed to the site to help before medics arrived and said another missile had landed elsewhere in the region.

Russian attacks killed two people on the right bank of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, a day after Ukraine acknowledged its foothold on the left bank was mostly destroyed. In the town of Bilozerka, about 5km (3 miles) inland from the Dnipro river, “massive strikes by Russian rocket artillery” left two dead, said Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

At least five others in Kherson were wounded, including a paramedic who was hit by a drone while helping the injured, Prokudin added.

Russian drones launched in an overnight attack on Ukraine hit energy infrastructure facilities in two regions in the country’s north, the Reuters news agency reported, citing Ukrainian regional officials. One of the Shahed drones hit an energy facility in the Sumy region while another struck a site in the Chernihiv region. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 13 of 17 Russian drones over five regions in the east, north, and centre of the country, the air force said.

Russian forces have captured the village of Yurivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence. The claim could not be independently verified.

Russia shot down 26 Ukrainian drones overnight in the southern Rostov region, several hundred kilometres from the front line, Vasily Golubev, the regional governor said, but there were no casualties. Last week, an oil depot in the Rostov region caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.