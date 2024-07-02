At least 27 dead in stampede during religious gathering in northern India

At least 27 people have died in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, officials and local media reports say.

“We have received 27 bodies so far… bodies are still coming,” the northern state’s senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

India’s NDTV news website said the dead included three children and more than 20 women.

More to come…