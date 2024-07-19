UK to resume funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

New Labour government says UNRWA ‘absolutely central’ to humanitarian aid, commits to providing $27m.

The new Labour government in the United Kingdom has announced it will resume funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

“We are overturning the suspension of UNRWA funding,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Parliament on Friday, adding that the UN agency was “absolutely central” to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Lammy has committed to providing 21 million pounds ($27m) to the agency in new funds, lifting the suspension on funding introduced by the previous Conservative government.

In January, Britain was one of several countries to halt funding to UNRWA following accusations by Israel that some agency staff were involved in the October 7 attack in southern Israel led by Palestinian group Hamas.

A UN-authorised independent review found that Israel had not provided credible evidence for its accusations and most donors have since reinstated funding. There is a separate investigation into the October attack itself, by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services.

Lammy said he was reassured that the agency, which provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians, had taken steps to “ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality”.

Malnutrition in Gaza, he said, was now so severe that mothers could not produce breast milk for their children. He pointed to the rates of diarrhoea – 40 times their normal rates – and the recent detection of poliovirus in the enclave.

“Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe, and it is aid agencies who ensure UK support reaches civilians on the ground,” he said.

“UNRWA is absolutely central to these efforts. No other agency can deliver aid at the scale needed.”

Other countries including Japan, Germany, Italy, Australia and Canada have also resumed funding to the agency. But not the largest donor, the United States.

In February, Lammy’s predecessor, David Cameron, said he wanted an “absolute guarantee” that UNRWA would not employ staff who were willing to attack Israel.

Cameron was replaced by Lammy as foreign secretary following the Labour Party’s July 4 election win.