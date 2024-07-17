Hezbollah threatens to fire on new Israeli targets

Warning increases concern low-level conflict across the Israel-Lebanon border could escalate into full-scale war.

Hezbollah has warned it will find new targets for its rocket attacks should Israeli attacks continue to “target” civilians in Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah, the Lebanese armed group’s leader, delivered the threat during a televised address on Wednesday. His words increase concern that the low-level conflict that Israel and the Iran-aligned group have pursued since the start of the war in Gaza could escalate towards a full-scale war.

Noting that eight non-combatants were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon in recent days, Nasrallah said that more civilian bloodshed would see Hezbollah fire at new Israeli towns.

“Continuing to target civilians will push the Resistance to launch missiles at settlements that were not previously targeted,” he said in an address to mark the largely Shia holy day Ashura.

Five civilians, including three children, were killed in Israeli raids in Lebanon on Tuesday. At least three Lebanese civilians were killed the day before, according to state media and security sources.

‘Children at risk’

Israel has said it is striking Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure in Lebanon and does not target civilians.

Its attacks have killed more than 500 people in Lebanon since October 7. Most casualties have been Hezbollah fighters, but more than 100 civilians are also reported to have died.

The attacks have also wrought devastation on Lebanese border villages.

Hezbollah’s attacks in Israel have killed 17 soldiers and 13 civilians, according to authorities, sparking months-long evacuation orders in the north.

The deaths of children, who were reportedly playing in front of their home when the Israeli attack rained down on Tuesday, have attracted significant criticism.

The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, described as the incident as “horrific”.

The killing of 3 more children by an airstrike today as they were reportedly playing in front of their home in South Lebanon is horrific. Children must be #protected under IHL. Our thoughts with their families. More children are at risk as long as the violence continues. pic.twitter.com/MiSCAEdt1L — UNICEF Lebanon (@UNICEFLebanon) July 16, 2024

“More children are at risk as long as the violence continues,” the agency said in a post on X, noting they must be protected under international law.

‘No tanks left’

As the temperature rises between Israel and Hezbollah, fears are growing of an all-out war that could spark regional turmoil.

Israel has said it is preparing for a wider operation in Lebanon but no decision has yet been made. Hezbollah has said it does not want war with Israel but is ready should it come.

Nasrallah on Wednesday reiterated a vow that Hezbollah would keep up the fight, insisting that Israel is on its heels after 10 months of grinding war in Gaza.

He played down Israel’s ability to fight a full-scale war on its northern front, saying its military capabilities had been degraded in Gaza.

“If your tanks come to Lebanon … you will have no tanks left,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah leader also promised Lebanese whose homes have been demolished by Israeli attacks that they would be rebuilt “more beautiful than they were before,” calling them a “symbol of our steadfastness and resistance”.