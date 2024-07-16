Rwanda’s Kagame on track for fourth presidential term: Provisional results

With 79 percent of ballots counted, Kagame has won more than 99 percent of the vote.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is set for a fourth term in office with provisional results showing him winning more than 99 percent of the vote, according to electoral authorities.

Kagame, the country’s de facto leader for three decades, faced only two challengers after the courts banned his most prominent critics.

The National Electoral Commission said late on Monday that Kagame had won 99 percent of the vote, with 79 percent of ballots counted.

Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda got 0.53 percent, while independent Philippe Mpayimana received 0.32 percent, the commission said.

Kagame’s vote share tops the 98.7 percent he secured in the last election in 2017.

The commission barred eight other candidates from running, citing a range of incomplete registration documents.

The full provisional results are due by July 20, and final results by July 27.

Kagame, 66, who has been president since 2000, thanked people for giving him a fourth term, in an address from the headquarters of his ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF).

“The results that have been presented indicate a very high score, these are not just figures, even if it was 100 percent, these are not just numbers,” he said.

“These figures show the trust, and that is what is most important,” he added. “I am hopeful that together we can solve all problems.”

With 65 percent of the population under 30, Kagame is the only leader most Rwandans have ever known.

While he is credited with rebuilding a traumatised nation after the 1994 genocide, he is also accused of governing in a climate of fear at home and stirring instability in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kagame is among African leaders who have prolonged their time in office by pursuing changes to term limits. In 2015, Rwandans voted in a referendum to lift a two-term limit. Now Kagame could stay in power until 2034.

Despite the criticism levelled against him, Kagame is popular for overseeing economic growth rates of an average of 7.2 percent between 2012 and 2022 and the development of critical infrastructure including hospitals and roads.