Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 872
As the war enters its 872nd day, these are the main developments.
Published On 16 Jul 2024
This is where the war stands on Tuesday, July 16, 2024:
Fighting
- A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at a factory producing electrical devices and components in the town of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the interim regional governor said.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one drone over Kursk.
- Ukraine’s navy said Russia’s last naval patrol ship had left Russian-occupied Crimea, “most likely” to rebase elsewhere after Kyiv’s military campaign to attack the Black Sea peninsula.
- Ukraine said a serviceman allegedly attempting to flee the country illegally had been shot dead by a border guard after being captured.
- An unidentified person threw a grenade at a military draft office in the western Ukrainian town of Busk overnight, causing an explosion but not hurting anyone, police said.
Diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia should be represented at a second peace summit. Many countries did not sign the communique at the end of the first summit last month in Switzerland, which Russia was not invited to.
- Top European Union officials will boycott informal meetings hosted by Hungary while the country holds the bloc’s rotating presidency after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a series of meetings with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, about Ukraine that angered European allies.
- Zelenskyy said 23 security agreements Ukraine concluded with its partners already account for $38bn in support.
- Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group IGN1L.VL will dismantle and donate all the disused thermal power plant equipment to Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy said he was not concerned about the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency in the United States, despite indications that a new administration could be more sympathetic to Russia.
Courts
- A Russian court convicted Masha Gessen, a Russian-American journalist and author, in absentia and sentenced her to eight years for “spreading false information” about the army.
- A Russian military court granted house arrest to Major-General Ivan Popov, once the commander-in-chief of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army stationed in southern Ukraine, who has been charged with fraud.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies