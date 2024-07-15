Islamabad, Pakistan – The Pakistani government has announced it plans to ban Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement by Information Minister Atta Tarar on Monday came days after the Supreme Court handed a major legal victory to the PTI by declaring the party eligible for a share of reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies.

“The government has made a decision to ban PTI after seeing all the available evidence. We will move a case to ban the party,” he said, citing accusations including the incitement of violent protests last year and the leaking of classified information.

Tarar added the case would be brought to the Supreme Court.

More to come…