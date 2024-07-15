Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in extra time as the play was delayed by more than an hour with fans trying to storm the Hard Rock Stadium.

Argentina have lifted their 16th Copa America title, with their biggest star Lionel Messi likely bidding farewell to international football.

The game in the US city of Miami, which was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium, was a cagey affair for more than 90 minutes but opened up in the extra period on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez, the tournament’s leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

Just inside the penalty area, Martinez sent a right-foot shot through the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his 29th international goal, his tournament-high fifth.

Argentina’s latest title, their 16th Copa win, comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America and gives eight-times Ballon d’Or winner Messi the perfect sendoff in what could be his last international tournament.

The win also marked Angel Di Maria’s final Argentina match after the 36-year-old said last year he would retire from international football after the Copa, while defender Nicolas Otamendi, 36, is also set to end his international career.

“The truth is, this was written, it was this way,” Di Maria said. “I dreamed it, I dreamed that I would arrive to the final and win it and retire in this way.

“I have so many beautiful feelings and I am eternally grateful to this generation and today I am leaving in this way with a title.”

Making his 39th and possibly last Copa America appearance at age 37, Messi had one goal in the tournament. He went down after an ankle was stepped on in the first half but remained in the game.

Messi looked to the bench as soon as he fell to the field in the second half, appearing to know his tournament was over. He took off his right boot as he walked off and slammed it in frustration and his ankle appeared swollen. With his right foot bare, he stood by the bench and raised his arms while teammates ran onto the field when Martinez scored.

Crowd control issues

The start was delayed from 8pm EDT (00:00 GMT) to 9:22pm (13:22 GMT) because of crowd control issues outside the stadium, with thousands of fans without tickets breaching security gates at a venue to be used for the 2026 World Cup.

Both the national teams were briefly taken off the pitch, as chaos reigned outside. Police then managed to shut the gates and enforced a lockdown – leaving some ticket-holders outside.

Security began letting fans in slowly at about 8:10pm, but the commotion did not stop.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and chief public safety officer James Reyes released a statement during the game saying the county assigned more than 550 police officers to the stadium detail, plus other personnel from neighbouring departments.

“Let’s be clear: This situation should have never taken place and cannot happen again,” read the statement. “We will work with stadium leadership to ensure that a full review of tonight’s events takes place immediately to evaluate the full chain of events, in order to put in place needed protocols and policies for all future games.”

Fans wearing gear from both teams started running in multiple directions, some carrying children on their shoulders. Tickets were not being scanned and few police officers or stadium officials could be seen in the sea of people.

Some fans started climbing over fences to get in. Three police officers were seen placing handcuffs on a fan with a Colombia flag on a ramp that leads to the stadium’s seats.

A fan named Claudio, who travelled to the game from Mendoza in Argentina, spoke of not being able to breathe as police attempted to subdue the chaos.

“They can’t organise a World Cup! It’s impossible,” Claudio said in Spanish. “People stuck against the gate for hours, unable to breathe. There was a senior citizen, look at him, look at him [motioning at his young son], left without water. No water, nothing.”

A sellout crowd of more than 65,000 was expected for the championship match of the South American tournament. There was a decent split between fans of Argentina and Colombia in the stands, though there appeared to be more yellow Colombia gear.

This incident came days after Uruguay’s football players clashed with Colombia fans following their Copa America semifinal defeat, and security personnel had to step in to restore order.