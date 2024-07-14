World leaders express solidarity with Trump after assassination attempt

From Europe to South America and Asia, world leaders speak out against political violence following shooting that wounded the former US president.

Presidents and prime ministers across the world have expressed their support for former United States President Donald Trump and spoken out against political violence following an assassination attempt against the Republican candidate at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooting on Saturday pierced Trump’s right ear and killed one bystander. Two other spectators were critically wounded.

The US Secret Service said it shot the suspected assailant dead.

Here’s how world leaders reacted.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the rally and offered Trump his “best wishes”.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” the British leader wrote.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans,” he wrote.

European Union

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said he was “shocked” by the news of the attack.

“Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” he wrote on X.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply concerned by the attack on my friend”.

He added, “Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also spoke out against political attacks, saying, “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

He wrote on X, “I pray for President Trump’s speedy recovery.”

Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his “thoughts and prayers” were with Trump “in these dark hours”.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension” updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

She also expressed her hope that “in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence”.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “concerning and confronting”, expressing his relief that Trump was safe.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” he added.

Argentina

President Javier Milei blamed the “international left” for what he called a “cowardly assassination attempt”.

“In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda,” said the populist president.

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting “must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue”.

“What we saw today is unacceptable.”

Chile

President Gabriel Boric expressed his “unqualified condemnation” of the shooting.

“Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our life together. We must all reject it,” said Boric.

Taiwan

President William Lai Ching-te said his thoughts and prayers were with Trump and wished the former president a swift recovery.

“Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack,” he said.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was shocked by the attack on Trump. “No country should encounter such political violence,” he wrote on X.

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was greatly relieved to hear that Trump was safe after the assassination attempt against him.

“Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” he wrote.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara “were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump”. He added on X, “We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”