Trump’s control over party in focus as Republicans convene, post-shooting

As officials gather in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, experts weigh in on a changed Republican Party.

The words read like one of his social media posts. Sentences abruptly shifted into uppercase letters. Warnings of chaos and instability, and false claims about immigration, leapt from the page. And sprinkled throughout was his trademark catchphrase, “Make America Great Again”.

But this was no social media screed from former United States President Donald Trump. Instead, it was the new draft platform for the Republican Party, released in advance of its national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The RNC has said the convention will proceed as scheduled and Trump has confirmed that he will attend the event as planned, despite Saturday’s assassination attempt.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Republican Party has rallied around Trump, pushing the image of the former president with his fist raised, blood streaking down his cheek. Even traditional detractors in the party, such as former President George W Bush, have condemned the assassination attempt.

The apparent takeover of the party by Trump is likely to be visible throughout the convention this week.

For the Republican Party has indeed become the party of Trump, say experts. Recent changes within the party and its leadership offer a glimpse at Trump’s plans for the White House, should he succeed in being re-elected this November.

Kathleen Dolan, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, noted that Trump and his supporters already have a clear plan for his second term.

Part of their agenda involves consolidating power, much as Trump has done within the Republican Party.

“What we’d be moving into is a world in which the balance of power between the branches [of government] could be shifting,” Dolan said.

Committee changes

The convention will affirm Trump’s leadership over the party. During the four-day event, Trump will receive his party’s nomination for the presidency, with speakers taking the stage to support his candidacy.

But in the lead-up to the convention, experts have said there have been signals of how Trump’s dominance over the party might translate to the White House.

Trump has a history of appointing family members to high-profile roles, and that continued this year when Ronna McDaniel stepped down as the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), the party’s governing body.

The leadership shake-up left vacancies, and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump ultimately took a role as co-chair, with the ex-president’s endorsement.

Within days, she pledged to ensure “every penny” of the committee’s funds goes to “making sure Donald Trump will be the 47th president”.

The Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign for re-election have since merged their operations, raising questions about the resources available to other candidates.

The committee also cut staff, aiming to leave only Trump loyalists in place. Experts said these actions reflect Trump’s plans for the executive branch, should he retake the White House.

A new platform

The Trump campaign’s influence over the new party platform also indicates how the Republican National Committee and campaign have fused.

“It closes the circle on the platform of the Republican Party being the personification of whatever Donald Trump believes and wants that platform to be,” Dolan told Al Jazeera.

The platform had not been updated since 2016, due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the convention neared, members of the party’s platform committee gathered to create a draft that could be presented at the gathering.

Trump’s campaign, however, pushed to present a “streamlined” platform that would minimise opportunities for Democrats to attack the Republican candidate.

The party also refused to televise the platform committee’s meetings, in a break with past election cycles. There was no opportunity for compromise on the platform, Dolan noted.

“It was a very closed process and presented with a document that was approved. That’s different from how platforms usually happen,” she explained.

“Again, that shows us that it is all very tightly and completely controlled by a small group of people and in service to what former President Trump wants the platform to say.”

For example, the Republican Party platform has long supported a national ban on abortion. But in the latest edition, the platform committee dropped abortion almost entirely, except for a single line opposing late-term abortion. Trump said during the recent debate that the matter should be left to individual states.

Dolan argued that changing the platform’s language was merely a strategic move for November.

She pointed out that one of Trump’s main talking points is taking credit for appointing the justices who overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that previously upheld a federal right to abortion.

“I don’t think he’s pushing the party to be more moderate,” Dolan said. “They understand that they are vulnerable among voters if they are seen as too extreme.”

“But that does not in any way signal a shift in their thinking,” she added. “This is just politics, and they’re trying to hide their real positions.”

Consolidating power

The way Trump has tightened his grip on the Republican National Committee has aligned with some of the goals of a proposal called Project 2025.

Written by some of Trump’s closest allies, Project 2025 is a nearly 900-page policy document that outlines a plan for the presidency if Trump is re-elected.

Trump has denied knowledge of the project, which was helmed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Still, analysts have noted overlaps between its proposals and Trump’s own stated goals.

For instance, Project 2025 suggests reducing career staffers and replacing them with hand-picked political appointees. Trump has hinted at rallies that he would take similar steps if re-elected.

And the Republican National Committee, under Lara Trump’s leadership, fired about 60 staffers, aiming to empower Trump loyalists.

Mary Guy, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver, said Trump’s consolidation of power within the committee echoes Project 2025’s plans to “do away with a professional, experienced workforce and replace it with political loyalists”.

Guy pointed out that the Heritage Foundation is “a parking lot for out-of-work Trump appointees”.

At least 140 people who worked for Trump while he was president helped put together the Project 2025 playbook, according to CNN. About 20 pages were credited to his first deputy chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

For Guy, Trump’s influence over the Republican National Committee — and the proposals laid out in Project 2025 — foreshadow a shift in the division of power within the federal government.

She explained that the framers of the US Constitution envisioned checks and balances between Congress, the executive branch and the judiciary.

Congress was chief among the three, she added. “Their belief was that [Congress] was the most representative body. And it really had to be the body that drives America’s decisions and actions.”

A key strategy of Project 2025, however, is to focus power within the executive branch, allowing the president to control the other arms of government.

“What’s happening is, a desire is moving forward from Trump and his acolytes to make him as if he were a king,” Guy said.

Henry Olsen, senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Ethics and Public Policy Center, said he rejects rumours that Trump had a direct hand in Project 2025.

Still, he too believed that, if Trump is re-elected, the Republican leader “will exert a stronger, direct control of the personnel of the executive branch than he did in his first term”.

Effects beyond the White House

But regardless of the election’s outcome, Trump’s growing control over the Republican Party apparatus has analysts predicting changes to the government for years to come.

Dolan, for instance, pointed out that Lara Trump’s promise to direct “every penny” towards re-electing Trump could have consequences for other Republican races, particularly in the narrowly divided Congress.

To keep control of the House of Representatives and win leadership over the Senate, Dolan predicts the Republican National Committee will have to ensure funding to down-ballot candidates as well.

“The focus does seem to be on [Trump’s] re-election campaign. That could have consequences for House and Senate contributions,” Dolan said.

Which party controls Congress can be a make-or-break issue, regardless of who is in the White House: Presidents rely on congressional cooperation to pass their agendas.

That makes the Republican National Committee’s funding choices all the more important, Dolan explained.

“Parties always make decisions. The question is, the people who are making decisions this time, do they have their finger on one side of the scale?”

Dolan added that Trump is “a master” at pushing norms and conventions. If he is re-elected, she expected he will continue to stretch the boundaries of the presidency.

“We believe in our heads that our system of government is very clearly defined and has all these guardrails, when we learn that it doesn’t,” she said.