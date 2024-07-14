Four US presidents and one candidate have been assassinated since the founding of the US.

Former United States President Donald Trump has been wounded in an assassination bid during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Trump, who was injured in the right ear, is “safe”. He was escorted off the stage with blood on his ear and cheek after the shooting at the rally.

One spectator was killed and two others critically injured in the attack, which took place at the Butler Farm Show in Butler City.

The Secret Service says its personnel killed the suspected attacker, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Pennsylvania.

Since the founding of the US, four presidents and one presidential candidate have been assassinated.

These are some instances where US presidents and leading presidential candidates were targeted in assassination attempts.

1865, Abraham Lincoln (16th president) – Assassinated while watching a theatre play with his wife in Washington, DC. He was shot by John Wilkes Booth and was given medical treatment, but died the next morning. Booth was found hiding in a barn in Virginian 12 days later, where he was shot dead.

1901, William McKinley (25th president) – Was shot at point-blank range after giving a speech in New York. McKinley was expected to make a recovery, but gangrene set around the bullet wounds and he died eight days later. A 28-year-old man from Detroit, Leon F Czolgosz, admitted to the shooting. He was executed a few weeks after the assassination.

1912, Theodore Roosevelt (candidate) – Roosevelt was running for the White House as a former president when he was shot in Milwaukee. He survived the shooting but the bullet remained in his chest for the rest of his life.

1933, Franklin Roosevelt (32nd president) – Was the target of an assassination attempt in Miami by an Italian immigrant, Giuseppe Zangara. Roosevelt was unharmed, but Anton Cermak, the mayor of Chicago, was killed in the attack.

1963, John F Kennedy (35th president) – Kennedy was fatally shot while riding his motorcade through downtown Dallas. He was hit with a high-powered rifle from a distance and died in the hospital a few hours later. Police arrested Lee Harvey Oswald. Two days after the arrest, as Oswald was being taken to jail, he was shot dead by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner.

1968, Robert F Kennedy (candidate) – The younger brother of John F Kennedy was campaigning for the Democratic nomination and had just won the 1968 California primary election. Right after he gave his victory speech, he was shot dead by Sirhan Sirhan. The killer was arrested and was sentenced to death. That was commuted to life in prison, and his petition for release, in 2023, was denied.

1972, George Wallace (candidate) – Wallace was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination when he was shot during a campaign stop in Maryland. He was shot four times and one of the bullets was lodged into his spinal column. That left him paralysed for the rest of his life. The man who shot him was Arthur Bremer. He was convicted and sentenced to prison. He was released in 2007.

1975, Gerald Ford (38th president) – Escaped two assassination attempts within 17 days, both in California (in Sacramento and San Francisco) and both carried out by women: Lynette Fromme and Sarah Jane Moore. They received life sentences.