Kenya police vow ‘transparent’ probe into dismembered female bodies

At least eight bodies have been found, but reports indicate there may be more as anger over the discovery grows.

Police in Kenya have promised a “transparent” investigation into the discovery of eight mutilated female bodies that were found dumped in an abandoned quarry in Mukuru, a collection of slums south of the capital Nairobi.

“The entire national police service and I understand the deep concern and distress the tragedy brings to the families, residents of Kware and fellow Kenyans,” acting Police Chief Douglas Kanja said in an address to journalists on Sunday.

“We are committed to conducting transparent, thorough and swift investigations,” Kanja said, adding that transparency would extend to a post-mortem operation, and the media would be involved at all stages.

The announcement came after Kenya’s acting inspector general of police said officers at the police station in Kware were transferred.

Investigations on the bodies, which were found dumped inside plastic bags in a case that has rattled the nation, are expected to conclude within three weeks, according to the acting police chief.

Police authorities said they were pursuing possible links to cults, serial killers or rogue medical practitioners as part of their investigation.

President William Ruto is under increasing pressure to contain the nationwide crisis that has taken hold over widespread anti-government protests.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigned on Friday amid the ongoing protests, which have left dozens of demonstrators killed. The announcement came a day after Ruto fired nearly his entire cabinet in an effort to respond to the demands of the protesters.

Kenya’s police watchdog, the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), on Friday said it was investigating whether there was any police involvement in the case of the mutilated bodies, noting that the dumpsite was just 100 metres (328 feet) from the police post.

The AFP news agency reported that in the absence of a police search on Sunday, volunteers were combing through the vast piles of rubbish in search of more victims.

Locals reportedly tried to take a bag they had hauled out of the quarry to the police station, but were met with canisters of tear gas.