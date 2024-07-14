The FBI suspects a 20-year-old man to be behind the failed assassination attempt on the former US president.

Former United States President Donald Trump has survived an assassination bid during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania months ahead of the presidential elections.

Trump, who was injured in the right ear, is “safe”. The Republican candidate was escorted off the stage with blood on his ear and cheek after a gunman fired from a building 120-150m (395-165 feet) away outside the rally venue. He has since arrived at his residence in New Jersey.

One spectator was killed and two others critically injured in the attack, which took place at the Butler Farm Show in Butler City.

Here’s a minute-by-minute breakdown of what happened:

6:02 PM – Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at Butler Farms in Pennsylvania to the sound of “God bless the USA”. He waves at the cheering crowd.

6:11 PM – A few minutes into his speech, while talking about a spike in immigration of undocumented people under President Joe Biden, Trump points to a chart that shows illegal border crossings. “Take a look at what happened…” he says.

Then, a short burst of gunfire is heard in quick succession. Trump grabs his right ear while more shots are heard.

Secret Service agents rush to the stage, yelling, “Get down!” as even more shots are fired. The agents surround Trump and keep him pinned to the ground as blood runs from his ear.

Screams from the crowd are heard as most people are looking for cover. Some are still in their seats and are looking at the stage. Security forces move onto the scene.

The shooting ends in less than a minute. One person from the crowd is dead. He was sitting behind Trump in the stands. Two more people are critically injured.

The snipers on Trump’s detail kill the suspected attacker.

6:12 PM – “Are you ready? Move!” the Secret Service agents say but stay in their positions, keeping Trump under the podium. Armed soldiers rush the stage. The Secret Service helps Trump get up while covering him. Trump is heard saying: “Let me get my shoes.”

As they prepare to exit the stage, Trump raises his fist in the air, and the crowd responds with cheers.

Trump is ushered off the stage while the crowd chants “USA.” He says “Fight!” repeatedly as he is taken offstage.

The Secret Service ushers Trump into an SUV. He raises his fist one last time, then gets in, and the car pulls away.

Trump is taken to the nearest hospital, the Butler Memorial Hospital, about 17km (11 miles) from the site of the shooting.

Trump is later released and his motorcade transports him to Pittsburgh International Airport.

6:42 PM – The Secret Service issues a statement that says the former president is safe after “an incident” took place at the rally. The Trump campaign confirms that Trump “is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility”.

8:13 PM – Joe Biden condemns the attack during his televised speech and says he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.”

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

Updated FBI statement on the ongoing incident that took place yesterday in Butler, Pennsylvania. https://t.co/yqwxGmKOjw pic.twitter.com/pk2Rw55Lga — FBI (@FBI) July 14, 2024

8:42 PM – Trump posts on Truth Social about the incident. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

12:00 AM – Shortly after midnight, the plane that carries Donald Trump lands at Newark Liberty International Airport.

1:34 AM – The FBI formally called the attack on Trump an “assassination attempt” and said a motive hasn’t been found yet.