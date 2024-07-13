Kenyan police watchdog probes police link to mutilated bodies

The nine bodies with ‘visibile marks of torture’ were found in an abandoned quarry near a police station.

Kenya’s police watchdog has said it is investigating whether there was any police involvement following the discovery of nine mutilated bodies in an abandoned quarry in Mukuru, a collection of slums south of Nairobi.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said at least “nine deceased persons” were dumped less than 100 metres from the Kware police station south of the Kenyan capital.

“Seven deceased persons are believed to be female while two are males,” it said on Friday. “The bodies, wrapped in bags and secured by nylon ropes, had visible marks of torture and mutilation,” according to the statement.

Kenyan police are under intense scrutiny after dozens of people were killed during antigovernment demonstrations last month, with rights groups accusing officers of using excessive force.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigned over the crackdown and deaths, the presidency announced on Friday.

IPOA statement on the discovery of deceased persons in Nairobi. ^DD pic.twitter.com/XHJoV629Qr — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the IPOA said that due to the location of the dumping site and the “widespread allegations of police involvement in unlawful arrests, [and] abductions”, the agency was undertaking preliminary inquiries to establish whether there was any police involvement.

It also called on the police to take “immediate and hastened forensic investigations” to identify the bodies.

Miriam Nyamuita, an activist with the Mukuru Community Justice Centre, told the Reuters news agency that most of the bodies that were found have decomposed except one that was “fresh”.

“We don’t know if we can relate it to protests or it’s femicide since most of them are women,” she added.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission, a non-governmental organisation, also urged a “comprehensive investigation” to determine the cause of the deaths and those responsible.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable,” it said on X, and the government “must take accountability for this heinous crime”.

The demonstrations began over the government’s proposed tax hikes in a new finance bill. While President William Ruto scrapped the tax increases, protesters are demanding that he step down and for the police to be held accountable for the excessive violence against them.