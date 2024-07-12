Philippines will ‘stand our ground’ in dispute with China, official says

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano says Manila will ‘push back’ against coercion in South China Sea.

The Philippines will “stand our ground” in its dispute with China in the South China Sea, a top security official has said.

Manila and Beijing have been engaged in a series of escalating confrontations over the strategic waterway, with each side accusing the other’s ships of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres near the contested Second Thomas Shoal.

“We will continue to stand our ground and push back against coercion, interference, malign influence and other tactics that seek to jeopardise our security and stability,” Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said on Friday at an event celebrating the anniversary of an international ruling on the dispute that sided against China.

Ano said Manila rejects any use of force that seeks “to coerce and subordinate the national interests of the Philippines” but is “committed to the cause of peace”.

“We are committed to address and manage difficult issues through dialogue and through diplomacy,” Ano said.

China claims more than 90 percent of the South China Sea, including waters that fall within the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines and four other Southeast Asian countries.

An international tribunal in The Hague in 2016 found that China’s claims had “no legal basis”.

Beijing has rejected that ruling as “illegal, null and void”.

China and the Philippines’ coastguards and navies have been involved in numerous confrontations in the disputed waters, including an incident last month during which Chinese coastguard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine Navy boats during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

The Philippines has boosted military cooperation with the United States and its allies as a counter to China’s growing power and influence in the region.

On Monday, Manila signed a defence pact that will allow Japan to deploy its troops in its territory.

The Philippines will continue to “foster closer ties with like-minded countries,” Ano said, and remains open to “frank discussion based on mutual respect and sincerity”.